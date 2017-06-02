R&B star Brandy hospitalized for losing consciousness on plane at LAX

R&B singer and actress Brandy Norwood was reportedly involved in a scary situation at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning.

According to KABC, police and paramedics responded to a report of a passenger who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" soon after boarding a Delta Airlines plane. US Weekly reports that the 38-year-old artist was taken away in an ambulance by responders, who answered the call at 6:17 a.m. PT.

Law enforcement told KABC that the “Zoe Ever After” and “Moesha” star was conscious when she was treated on the jetway before being escorted to the Marina Del Rey Hospital. While there’s no official word yet on her current condition, TMZ reports that Norwood was stable when she was taken away for medical treatment.

The flight, which had not yet departed when authorities were called in, was bound for JFK International Airport in New York City.

Norwood is scheduled to perform as the headliner for next weekend’s LA Pride Festival at West Hollywood Park.