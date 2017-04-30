Chip Gaines is very upset his so-called friends are suing him

I know Chip Gaines as the guy with the mouth blisters on one of those shows my mother watches. Everyone else knows Chip Gaines as half of the married duo from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.” But no matter how you know him, now you know this: He is not pleased with his so-called friends. He doesn’t even know what friendship means anymore!

Two of Gaines’ former business partners in his Magnolia Real Estate Co., John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, have sued the HGTV star for more than $1 million. They’re accusing him of fraud.

Lewis and Clark — who may be the Lewis and Clark of Sacajawea adjacent fame reincarnated for all we know — claim that Gaines bought them out of the company without telling them that he had made a deal with HGTV to air “Fixer Upper,” according to People.

When news first broke, Gaines did what any man about to be embroiled in a nasty lawsuit would do: he tweeted an inspirational Bible verse. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it,” he wrote. It has nothing to do with the lawsuit, but sure, I’ll take it!

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 28, 2017

While Gaines’ attorney tells People that the claims are meritless and simply an attempt to take advantage of Chip and wife Joanna’s success, Chip is asking a more important question. Do these guys really consider themselves friends?!

“FYI: I’ve had the same cell number 15 years, same email for 20 years,” he wrote on Twitter. “No one called or emailed? 4 years later “friends” reach out via lawsuit… humm.”

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

Lewis and Clark have lost their moral (and literal) compass, Sacajawea, so that’s probably why they didn’t contact Gaines before suing him. Besides, their attorney says that they’re definitely not lying, OK? “It’s all completely true and supported by actual facts,” David Tekell tells the mag. “There are extensive quotes from texts and emails stated in the lawsuit that are accurate.”

Man, for people famous for a reality television show about fixing up houses, this sure is juicy.