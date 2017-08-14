Home
 
Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump for Charlottesville response

Captain America continues to fight against Nazis.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans took to his Twitter account to denounce this weekend's violence. Photo by Getty Images

Chris Evans was one of several critics who bashed President Donald Trump for his response to the deadly attack in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The Marvel movie star once again took to his Twitter account to slam the commander-in-chief, this time for saying that there has been violence on "many sides," but failing to condemn white supremacy or Nazism by name. Evans went so far as to say that words aren't strong enough to show just how much he dislikes Trump.

The actor, however, did praise Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe for his reaction to Saturday's events and for denouncing all the hate.

The 36-year-old Massachusetts native went on a serious tweetstorm over the weekend, retweeting several messages that condemned the hateful gathering as well as the president's response to what happened. Evans seemed to agree with what stars like LeBron James, Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani had to say about the situation.

Evans also retweeted his "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo, who wasn't happy about the Republicans' lack of action.

Leave it to Captain America and his pals to continue the fight against Nazis.

By
Matt Juul
 Published : August 14, 2017
