Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump for Charlottesville response

Chris Evans took to his Twitter account to denounce this weekend's violence. Photo by Getty Images

Chris Evans was one of several critics who bashed President Donald Trump for his response to the deadly attack in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The Marvel movie star once again took to his Twitter account to slam the commander-in-chief, this time for saying that there has been violence on "many sides," but failing to condemn white supremacy or Nazism by name. Evans went so far as to say that words aren't strong enough to show just how much he dislikes Trump.

MANY SIDES?!? Ive typed and deleted at least 8 tweets. Words simply arent strong enough to accurately describe how I feel about Donald Trump — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 12, 2017

The actor, however, did praise Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe for his reaction to Saturday's events and for denouncing all the hate.

The 36-year-old Massachusetts native went on a serious tweetstorm over the weekend, retweeting several messages that condemned the hateful gathering as well as the president's response to what happened. Evans seemed to agree with what stars like LeBron James, Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani had to say about the situation.

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

Say "Nazis" Donny. Say "white supremacy." Say and condemn those things. https://t.co/J6e6mLOY4V — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 12, 2017

"We have swastikas."

"They're not Nazis."



"Our country should be white."

"They're not Nazis."



"We're actual Nazis."

"They're not Nazis." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Evans also retweeted his "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo, who wasn't happy about the Republicans' lack of action.

Republicans privately wincing but not coming out publicly against these Nazi Thugs are moral cowards. https://t.co/MdWuLDIAtC — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 12, 2017

Leave it to Captain America and his pals to continue the fight against Nazis.