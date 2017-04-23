Chris Pratt regrets saying media doesn’t represent him, even though he’s a white man

Sure, Chris Pratt charmed the pants off of us in “Parks & Recreation,” and annoyed us in the last season of “The O.C.” But now he’s a big star! And sometimes he opens his mouth and what comes out just isn’t that great.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the 37-year-old— who is the face of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” by the way — complained that he’s just not feeling included in the stories Hollywood tells, you know? “I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” he told the magazine. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.” Excuse me while I go die from laughter and also the irony of it all.

“I have a script that I wrote that’s very personal about my life, what I’ve written almost more as an acting exercise than something I’d produce.” Nobody is asking for another story about how hard it is to be a white dude, but okay! “Maybe that’s what I’d want to try to express in my work if I were to write and create something, because it’s a damn shame. I don’t feel we have to be at war with each other like we are, and it’s just getting worse.” I don’t even know what you’re trying to say, but I know it’s ignorant AF!

I don’t know, but I feel like we see a lot of stories about the working white class — “Manchester by the Sea” and Casey Affleck just went on an awards spree — and also heterosexual white men literally run Hollywood and star in all the movies. Chris Pratt is the epitome of this — he went from playing a loveable pudge monster to being one of the many Chris’s that star in every other movie every summer. It would be great if instead of whining, Pratt could give some lip service to the actual diversity issues that are actually plaguing Hollywood.

Anyway, he kind of knows he’s done wrong: After Marie Claire pointed out that Pratt’s comments were quickly turning him into some sort of problematic fave, he tweeted that maybe that wasn’t the smartest thing to share. “That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll own that. There’s a ton of movies about blue collar America.”

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017

Must be nice to be so ingrained in your own privilege that you can’t see outside of it, man. Let’s cheers to your slow and improbable progression to being woke.