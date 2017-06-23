Ed Sheeran's backstage demands aren't what you think

Rock n' rollers and music superstars are known for their usually outrageous backstage demands before their shows.

Justin Bieber reportedly requested a "yoga casket," jacuzzi and even food named after his hits prior to a recent performance in Mumbai, while Lady Gaga once asked for a mannequin with pink pubic hair as a condition of her tour rider. Whatever floats your boat, we guess. When it comes to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, though, he's a star with much more down-to-earth tastes.

According to a report by NME, the 26-year-old musician only has a few simple requests ahead of his headlining performance at the Glastonbury 2017 music festival, all of which can be purchased with a quick trip to the grocery store. Sheeran's tour rider allegedly includes a bottle of Robinsons Squash, a jar of Manuka Honey, as well as six-packs of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Orange Fanta.

The grand total for this not-so-luxurious, mostly liquid diet? A mere £57.31, or roughly $73 when adjusted for U.S. currency.

The lack of alcoholic beverages among his demands comes as quite the surprise considering how much Sheeran likes to party. He recently chatted about bonding with actor Russell Crowe over their love of throwing back cold ones.

"I've started hanging out with Russell Crowe because he loves getting drunk and I love getting drunk," Sheeran told Australian radio station Nova. The English crooner opened up even more about his drinking habits in his lengthy interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year.

Perhaps Sheeran is trying to slow things down and take a page from the Foo Fighters, who are also performing at Glastonbury 2017. The band's rider includes a similarly tame list of demands, ranging from coconut water and Starbucks coffee beans to a case of Red Bull and a jar of peanut butter.

What happened to rock n' roll?