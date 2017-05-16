Elle King got secretly married, but don't worry: she's separated now

Elle King is a singer-songwriter. You may know her from her infectious (read: really hard to get out of your head, even if you didn’t want it there in the first place) song, "Ex’s & Oh’s." Or, if you’re like me, and you’re just more into arbitrary trivia about people you’ll never meet, you may know her as Rob Schnieder’s secret daughter.

Turns out, lil’ Elle is a secret keeper of her own: A month after her planned wedding date with fiance Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson, the “America’s Sweetheart” singer is opening up about the fact that A) She’s been secretly married this whole time and B) She’s about to get divorced.

“We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016,” she wrote. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband. • • • Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.”

Okay, wow, mmhm, lots to parse. To be clear, these two former crazy lovebirds met, then 12 days later were engaged, and ten days after that were secretly married. Also, a month ago, she was supposed to have a wedding ceremony, but instead posted an Instagram that she decided to marry rock & roll instead. Sigh.

Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead 🤘🏻so I hopped on tour with 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻EAGLES OF FUCKING DEATH METAL🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Love makes you do insane things, I guess. Like get married before you can even sort out whether or not someone is, say, a tortured unicorn of a man who recently fell in a toxic waste dump or not.

Better luck next time, bb.