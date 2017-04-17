Gwen Stefani may or may not be trying to have Blake Shelton’s baby now

It looks like Gwen Stefani is looking to quit “The Voice,” and she may be bringing her boyfriend Blake Shelton with her. Allow me to explain.

According to Inquistr, the couple has experienced friction with their co-star Miley Cyrus, and Stefani, 47, basically refuses to be on the same panel as her. Mature! The couple could be distracted for another reason too: there’s a good chance that Stefani intends to get knocked up, and she intends to do it very soon.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the pop star and Shelton, 40 are talking about marriage despite not being at all engaged — but their priority is pregnancy. “They’re trying to have a baby first,” says a source. “That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter If they adopt or get a surrogate.” Oh, man.

Here’s hoping that these two and their annoying, possibly just for publicity relationship won’t be the downfall of a. "The Voice," and/or b. our society.