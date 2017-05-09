Will Katy Perry’s new album fire back at Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are in a near-constant state of beefing. I’d love to say that it’s not over John Mayer — aka the Thirstiest Man Alive™, but it probably is. Well, that and Perry apparently stealing a dancer from Swift. Someone tell T. Swift that she can’t own a person, please.

It all started in 2014. Swift told Rolling Stone that “Bad Blood” was about another female artist. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Swift said of this anonymous, probably well-coiffed thief. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.” According to Entertainment Weekly, some internet sleuthing led the majority of us to believe that her vaguely veiled comments were about Perry, since she and Swift have had the same dancers on their tours.

Now, Perry is set to release an album — despite not having a title for the album, nor a date for the release — and she’s talking about it to everyone who will listen. Work that PR, girl!

“It’s really quite brave,” says Perry of the album. “Sonically, it’s fun and dance-y and dark and light. It’s all of these things. It definitely is a change.”

Also? She’s super mature now, okay? “I left my 20s and I’ve gone to my 30s,” she says. “I built up Katy Perry and she was so fun. And I still am Katy Perry and I love her so much but, at the core, I’m Katheryn Hudson and I think that’s being revealed as I embrace who I really am.” Mmkay!

But what about the songs on your album, Perry? Are you going to have a reaction to Swift’s “Bad Blood?”

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person," is her response.

“One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.”

Oh lovely. Perry spouted a bunch of words without actually saying — or confirming — anything. That’s chill! It’s certainly better than her casual forays into appropriation, that’s for sure.

