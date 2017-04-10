Ryan Phillipe is not dating Katy Perry, thank you very much

Ryan Phillippe is insulted that you think he would ever consider dating Katy Perry. The outrage!

Phillippe —a hot dad who occasionally dabbles in acting — took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that he’s been seeing the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

“I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY,” he wrote. I love a man who can only express blinding frustration through the artistry of all caps. “BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx”

That’s right: in Hollywood, if you flirt with a pop star at Elton John’s 70th birthday party, paparazzi will harass you and fly helicopters around your house, waiting for that special moment when a woman — perhaps a Katy Perry — walks out of your home after a night of making sweet, sweet love.

One thing is for sure: if the 42-year-old was ever entertaining the idea of dating Perry, he’s definitely changed his tune at this point.