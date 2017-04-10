 
Ryan Phillipe is not dating Katy Perry, thank you very much

He needs everyone to know, okay?

By
Rachael Clemmons
 Published : April 10, 2017
Ryan Phillippe is insulted that you think he would ever consider dating Katy Perry. The outrage!

Phillippe —a hot dad who occasionally dabbles in acting — took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that he’s been seeing the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer.

“I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY,” he wrote. I love a man who can only express blinding frustration through the artistry of all caps. “BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx”

That’s right: in Hollywood, if you flirt with a pop star at Elton John’s 70th birthday party, paparazzi will harass you and fly helicopters around your house, waiting for that special moment when a woman — perhaps a Katy Perry — walks out of your home after a night of making sweet, sweet love.

One thing is for sure: if the 42-year-old was ever entertaining the idea of dating Perry, he’s definitely changed his tune at this point. 

