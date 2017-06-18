Kenya Moore from ‘RHOA’ got secretly married, BTW

Kenya Moore, star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” former Miss USA, and according to Wikipedia, an actress/model/producer/author and entrepreneur got secretly married last weekend. Yeah, she waited a whole week to talk about it. Cool!

The 46-year-old reality star wed in an intimate beach getaway in St. Lucia as you do. Her husband is a thus far anonymous businessman she met a year ago and started dating a few months later. And she’s all about keeping his identity private. For now.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she told People. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.” So ecstatic, in fact, that she took to Instagram to write some cheesy messages imbued with the high that comes from marrying someone you’ve been dating for less than a year.

"A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder,” she wrote. “I found both. #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore." Oh dear, that’s a whole lot of hashtags!

This whole keeping her man’s identity a secret thing is relatively new for Moore, who has been pretty open about her dating life up to this point. Over four seasons of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” she had on-camera make ups and break-ups with ex-boyfriends Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan.

Anyway, cool about you meeting the love of your life and getting secretly married just to expose said secret message on Instagram. Have fun with that!