Khloe Kardashian really wants to be Tristan Thompson’s baby mama

Khloe Kardashian really wants to populate this world with miniature versions of herself, and for that we should be utterly terrified. Allow me to explain.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has had a long and controversial history with public fertility woes. She recently admitted that she “faked” the fertility treatments she went through years ago, when she was married to ex-husband Lamar Odom — just because she knew circumstances with him weren't the "healthiest." And on Sunday night’s finale, Khloe ran into some new, unexpected fertility issues.

The 32-year-old, who was considering acting as a surrogate for the next, holy Kimye child, learned that despite her age, her uterine follicles and ovaries are much older than expected. “This is definitely not how I thought this appointment was gonna go,” said Khloe. “What if I can’t get pregnant?”

But then, with whiplash speed, by the end of the episode ol’ Koko gets some good news. After ditching her birth control for about three months, her doctor finds more follicles in her uterus, which means maybe — just maybe — her uterus is ready for babies. Tristan Thompson’s babies to be exact. Khloe and Thompson — a 26-year-old Canadian dude who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers — have been together since some time next year.

“It was all the birth control,” the reality star explained. As soon as I get the hormones out of my system, I’m the f—king Easter bunny.” I don’t know what the Easter bunny did to be brought into this, but I do believe he deserves better. Unless he’s been played by Sean Spicer. Then it’s fine.

Anyway, Khloe is claiming that Thompson wants to put five or six babies in her, and even though it’s a huge step, she’s just over the moon. “Knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s scary. It’s like a really big step. I am really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well.”

