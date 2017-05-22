Nicki Minaj has been donating money to help village in India

Nicki Minaj is proving that you can be a positive impact on the lives of others without drawing a lot of attention to your good deeds.

Over the weekend, Minaj posted a video and a photo set from a village in India that she has been donating money to for the past few years. Her generous contributions have provided the village with a computer center, a tailoring institute, a reading room and two water wells.

Minaj has been making these donations for the last couple of years through her pastor Lydia Sloley, and her contributions have paid off.

This isn’t the first time Nicki Minaj has lent a helping hand to those in need.

Earlier this month, Minaj called on students to show her their report card in exchange for tuition repayment. CNN reported two students received tuition money for their perfect report card.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

On May 12, she posted a list of names of students she’s recently helped out. According to her post, she also has plans to launch an “official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments” soon.