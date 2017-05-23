Thanks to Twitter, we’re getting a buddy comedy with Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o

Thanks to the magic of Twitter, there’s going to be a buddy comedy starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o. Because it’s the future and anything — I mean, everything — is possible!

According to Jezebel, the movie idea started on Tumblr, migrated to Twitter and its next step is a fully formed film. Ava DuVernay will direct, and Issa Rae of “Insecure” will write. This is some real #blackgirlmagic, OK?

It all started with a tweet. Well, it started on Tumblr, when user @elizabtchtaylor shared a photo of Rihanna and Lupita (yes, we’re on a first name basis) sitting front row at Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. Picture it: It’s 2015. A glamorous picture of two glamorous black women emerges on the interwebs. “They look like they’re in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker,” @elizabtchtaylor wrote.

Now, picture a year later. Twitter user @1800SADGAL takes that idea, but makes it way better. “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the [scams].” The tweet goes viral. Rihanna and Lupita agree — hey, this is a damn fine idea. Ava Duvernay is all, I’m in! Issa Rae is like, I’m writing it now. Things were hypothetically happening!

Now, after an aggressive round of bidding, Netflix has won the rights. I mean, I don’t know if they’re going to give anybody credit, but they have the rights! Entertainment Weekly reports that the project was solidified following negotiations at Cannes — where Rihanna is right now, being fabulous like it’s her job. I mean, it kind of is.

I would say let’s not get too excited until we have tangible proof, but Ryan Phillippe’s thirsty ass already has thrown his hat in the ring, too.

i'm down to play the rich white men, jus sayin... https://t.co/wxClcRQtYM — BadBoiRyRy (@RyanPhillippe) May 22, 2017

Sweet Dumbledore, this is gonna be fun.