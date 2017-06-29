Home
 
Venus Williams at fault for car crash that killed a 78-year-old man

A damning police report has been released.
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : June 29, 2017 | Updated : June 29, 2017
Venus Williams French Open
Venus Williams. Photo: Getty

A police report is out, and it says tennis pro Venus Williams — future aunt and big sister to Serena — caused a car accident in Florida that sent a 78-year-old man to the ICU. And according to TMZ, he died from complications from the accident two weeks after the accident.

The wife of the victim, who was driving at the time, told cops she was approaching an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, when Venus’ SUV darted into the intersection. She T-boned Venus’ vehicle.

Venus, on the other hand, claims that she was trying to make it through the intersection, but was having trouble because of traffic congestion. She was forced to slow down, and her car was then exposed in the intersection.

The driver’s husband, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital and put into ICU for fourteen days. The driver also suffered injuries, including some broken bones.

In the police report, obtained by TMZ, police are claiming that the accident is Williams’ fault. The report notes that although there is no evidence that Williams was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and she wasn't distracted by any electronic device, she’s at fault for “violating the right of way of [the other driver]."

Williams, 37, has a property in Palm Beach Gardens, where she often trains. She is expected to play in Wimbledon next week.  

We'll update as details come out. 

 

 

