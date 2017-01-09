Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were the latest and hottest couple in the music biz.

So what made them say sayonara to each other?

Well, according to TMZ, the demise of their relationship happened during Nicki’s birthday weekend while the couple was vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Reports suggest Nicki was upset that Meek was mostly hanging with his friends. When Nicki confronted Meek about this he got mad and bounced which made Nicki Minaj realize this life wasn’t for her and pushed her to call it quits!

Initial rumor was Nicki ended things because Meek was cheating on her with a woman named Sonye Rasool. Sonye has since said she dated Meek, but that happened years before he started calling Nicki his boo.

Nicki deserves a man who treats her like the bad bitch that she is, not a man-child who ditches her on her special day.