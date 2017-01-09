Among the shape-hugging dresses and flowing gowns, Evan Rachel Wood strutted the red carpet Sunday in formal attire all her own.

Sporting a jacket and ascot, the Westworld star explained why she wore an Altuzarra suit.

"I love dresses. I’m not trying to protest dresses. But I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is more than that,” Wood said on the red carpet.

Kudos to Wood for using her fame to pave the way for young girls.