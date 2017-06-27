You've been singing Hanson's 'Mmmbop' wrong your entire life

If you were a tween or teen in the late-90s, we’ve got news for you: You’ve been singing the Hanson classic “MMMBop” wrong for 20 years.

Yes, all of you have been singing it wrong. At least, that was what the Hanson brothers said when they went on air with Australian radio show the Kyle and Jack O Show to set the record straight on the lyrics to their 1997 hit.

"Too many people put a 'wop' in there," Zac Hanson revealed to the Australian radio show. "What happens is people go to sing that song and they start making it up as if it's nonsense. But it's actually a repetitive part, it came from doo-wop songs. So it's a background part."

Wait… what?

via GIPHY

We aren’t sure what’s more shocking about this statement — that there are no “wops” in “MMMBop” or that it’s not nonsense. We’ll let you decide.

The Hanson brothers then did what they do best and belted out the chorus to their most famous song.

"Mmmbop, ba duba dop/ Ba du bop, ba duba dop/ Ba du bop, ba duba dop/ Ba du, yeah/ Mmmbop, ba duba dop/ Ba du bop, ba du dop/ Ba du bop, ba du dop/ Ba du, yeah..."

The brothers said “MMMBop” was inspired by doo-wop street performers they listened to as kids, and youngest Hanson Zac explained on air that the song actually signifies what it means to treasure the moment.

"The whole song is about the fact that almost everything in your life will come and go very quickly," he said. "You've got to figure out what matters and grab onto those things."

That’s been especially true for the Hanson brothers.

Hanson released its debut album “Middle of Nowhere” in 1997 when big brother Isaac was 16, Taylor was 13 and baby bro Zac was just 11. The record sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and “MMMBop” earned a spot as No. 1 single.

Though the brothers carried on, their fame would fade and the trio, now in their thirties, have moved onto other ventures.

Though they did continue playing music — they’ve sold over 16 million albums — they’re all now married with children and they even founded their own beer company called, of course, MMMHops.

Apparently, the Hanson brothers were wise beyond their years.