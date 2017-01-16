A New York hip-hop personality was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in a shootout at the Irving Plaza concert hall in May that left one man dead, police said.

Daryl Campbell, aka Taxtone, 31, was arrested in Brooklyn in connection with the May 25 shooting at the Manhattan hall before a rap concert by T.I. The violence left one man dead and the rapper Troy Ave with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Troy Ave, born Roland Collins, was arrested immediately following the shooting and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bail.

Collins’ bodyguard Ronald McPhatter, 33, died in a hospital from his gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in a third-floor green room shortly after 10 p.m. when a fistfight escalated into gunshots. Collins claimed he wrestled the gun away from the man who killed McPhatter and fired back in self-defense, authorities said.

Some reports indicated that Campbell, who hosts a podcast called “Tax Season," was seen fleeing after shooting in Collins’ direction. Footage from the shooting shows Collins shooting back at someone.

Multiple media reports indicate that Campbell was wanted on a federal warrant as a felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to being sought by the NYPD in the Irving Plaza investigation. U.S. Marshals and local authorities seized him at his aunt’s house in East New York, sources told the New York Daily News.

His attorney, Ken Montgomery, said Campbell will appear in court on Tuesday. “We look forward to reading the complaint from the government,” he said.

Rapper T.I. is not believed to have played any role in the crimes.

Collins, who filed lawsuits against Irving Plaza and even organizer Live Nation for lax security, was shot again on Christmas Day while sitting in his Maserati in Brooklyn.