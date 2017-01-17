Anya Taylor-Joy’s fingers are covered in giant rings. The biggest boasts two snakes intertwined, like an infinity sign, but with the heads of lions. The snake, she says, stands for rebirth, while the lions represent pride.

“They’re my knuckle-dusters,” the actress says, laughing at jewelry that could cause real damage in a scuffle. “I’m a woman. You’ve got to be prepared for this kind of s—.”

The smallest ring, meanwhile, bears a modest witch sign — a shout-out to “The Witch,” the indie horror that a year ago made her the Next Big Thing. Since that film’s rapturous reception at Sundance last year — and hit bow at the box office — the marketplace has already been clogged with Taylor-Joy movies. She headlined the star-studded horror-thriller “Morgan” last fall, and “Barry” — with her as one of President Obama’s college girlfriends — hit Netflix in December.

She’s back to horror once more with “Split,” the latest M. Night Shyamalan. Taylor-Joy, now 20, plays Casey, a high-schooler with a traumatic past who’s one of three girls kidnapped by Kevin (James McAvoy), a troubled man with 23 personalities. Waking up in a basement prison, they try to escape before their persona-shifting captor does them harm.

Still, Taylor-Joy doesn’t think the movie is an attack on those with mental disorders. She even finds it empathetic towards Kevin, and his other guises, including Dennis, the most sinister, Patricia, a matronly English woman, and Hedwig, a pre-teen boy.

“Patricia desperately wants to be a woman, but is stuck in the body of a man and can’t do jack s— about it. Hedwig will never grow up — that’s so sad. Even Dennis, he’s trying to be good,” she explains. “None of them will ever have the experience of having their own body. They have to share it.”

Being an M. Night movie, "Split" of course brought the actress to Philadelphia. She fell in love.

“Something I’ve done with every film I’ve done is I’ve become very friendly with the crews,” she says. “They’re usually from wherever it is we’re filming, so I got out with them and I get to experience [places] like a local.” That’s how she discovered a jewelry store called Halloween, which is where Stevie Nicks shops. (“I’m the biggest Stevie fan of all time,” she adds.) And her favorite Philly food, she decided, was at Blackbird Pizzeria, especially the vegan truffle pizza.

“I was vegan when I was working there, and I was vegan up until I started working in Spain, where being vegetarian is hard enough,” Taylor-Joy recalls. “I’d never go back to meat, but everything in Spain is either meat or cheese. At that point I was so hungry, I just said, ‘Feed me!’”

One not-so-pleasant “Split” experience involved shooting in the dark, dank, grimy tunnels in Kevin’s cavernous lair, which was filmed under an abandoned mental asylum. “I had the worst bout of food poisoning you could ever imagine,” she remembers. “I would throw up in a bucket in between takes. They were like, ‘Anya, want to stop?’ I’d say, ‘No, I’m hardcore!’”