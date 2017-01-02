It may be the start of a new year, but after the one that just ended we’re rightly a little suspicious. But at least every morning this week, we can pretend it’s 1997.

In a welcome bit of deja vu, Katie Couric is back at the “Today” show in the co-anchor chair next to Matt Lauer. "Welcome back to Studio 1A, January 1997, apparently?" Lauer joked. "It just feels like I never left,'' said Couric, who started on the program as a special correspondent in 1989 and left in 2006.

Enjoy the deja vu while you can — Couric is only around through Friday, keeping the chair warm for Savannah Guthrie while she’s on maternity leave.