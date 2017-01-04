Rumors of Kimye's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t been posted on Twitter or Instagram since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, but it hasn't kept her out of the rumor mill after she removed the “West” from her Instagram and Twitter handle this past week.

However, fret not — it seems like all is well in this couple’s life after Kim posted the most adorable picture of herself with her children, North and Saint West, and her baby daddy, Kanye West. Kim captioned the photo as “family.”

The Tweet comes on the heels of Kardashian West's sweet family video that she uploaded onto her personal YouTube channel and her app on Monday. The rare untitled, low frills home movie shows the couple and their kids hanging out at home and generally being cute.

Kanye and Kim had as tough a year in 2016 as anyone, so maybe some family time can help them stay grounded. Or at least help Kim stay grounded — you know, for now.