Fans of “Fargo” on FX will be excited to hear the news: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, who play onscreen couple Ed and Peggy Blumquist in Season 2, are now engaged, Page 6 reports.

The two were first outed as a couple back in May, when paparazzi revealed them locking lips in LA. The makeout sesh was not long after Dunst had parted ways with her "On the Road" costar Garrett Hedlund.

Those who don’t watch FX’s Midwestern noir (seriously, change that now) may recall Plemons from “Friday Night Lights”, where he played Matt “QB 1” Saracen’s lovable, nerdy sidekick Landry. He also had a brief turn on Season 5 of “Breaking Bad” as Todd Alquist, a dirtbag meth cook for Walter White.

Congrats to the betrothed!