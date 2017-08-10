Here’s how much Bille Lourd inherited from Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd has inherited $6.8 million from the estate of her mother Carrie Fisher, who tragically passed away aged just 60 in December.

Carrie Fisher’s estate executor recently filed the necessary court documents, which revealed that Lourd will receive the above amount in the form of personal property. There’s also a chance that Carrie Fisher had additional funds that were not divulged in this court filing.

Further details of Carrie Fisher’s estate were also unveiled in these court documents, which were acquired by People. This included several bank accounts, a life insurance policy, the ownership of several LLCs, as well as a used 2016 Tesla S. Billie Lourd is now also the proud owner of her mother’s jewelry, artwork and collectables.

Billie Lourd will also have the final say when it comes to the usage of her mother’s likeness and public image. This means she’ll be the one to decide whether or not Disney and Lucasfilm can incorporate Princess Leia into future Star Wars tales, much like they did with her digital likeness in Rogue One. Lourd also owns Carrie Fisher’s intellectual property rights. As a result, Fisher’s only daughter will now pocket the money from each of her books, trademarks, copyrights and specials.

It’s not just the Billie Lourd net worth that has expanded as a result of this filing. The Scream Queens and Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress will share the wealth with various charities when she auctions off some of her mother’s memorabilia next month. Billie Lourd is working alongside her uncle Todd Fisher and Profiles In History to sell a pristine life-sized Princess Leia statue, her director’s chair from Return Of The Jedi, as well as a variety of other items, each of which will help raise funds for Debbie Reynolds’ charity The Thalians and The Jed Foundation.

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher’s mother, died on December 28, 2016, just one day after her daughter’s passing. The Star Wars actress had been taken ill onboard a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles just four days before.