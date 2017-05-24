John Boyega reveals how Finn's doing in 'The Last Jedi'

Everything is “Star Wars” right now — or moreso than usual. Tomorrow, May 25, is the 40th anniversary of the release of the first “Star Wars.” There’s a huge, exclusive cover story, with plenty of revelations and photos, about “The Last Jedi” in Vanity Fair. Perhaps most importantly, the VF piece finally reveals what the goddess Laura Dern is doing in space: She’s a “prominent officer in the resistance.”

And now John Boyega is hinting at where his character, Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn, will wind up in the next episode. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he talks about his instantly lovable character, who ended “The Force Awakens” fighting Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, holding his own but still winding up all messed-up and unconscious. But he won’t be down forever.

“"The funny thing is, between ‘VII’ and ‘VIII,’ Finn's now a big deal! He is now a big deal. Imagine that–you get taken down by Kylo Ren," Boyega said. "Think about what the gossip's going to be like in the Resistance. 'Oh, that's the guy that got slashed down by Kylo?'"

Yea! Of course, he still got slashed down by Kylo.

"Finn's in a bad way at the end of ‘VII,’" Boyega said. "He has a lot of issues. He got slashed with a saber, and that took him down real hard, so he's in a coma. That suit, that whole thing helps him to recover. But we're not sure whether that means he'll wake up."

He will wake up eventually, though. We now know Finn will light off on another mission in “The Last Jedi,” teaming up with Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico, one of the resistance’s trusty mechanics. What that mission will be — find Daisy Ridley’s Rey, fight some space battle, take on Mark Hamill’s Luke, who may (or may not!) have turned evil — is something we’ll find out either mid-December or during the next onslaught of exclusive behind-the-scenes articles.