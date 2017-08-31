‘Lord Of The Flies’ is getting an all-female remake, and the internet can’t stop laughing

Sometimes Hollywood just can’t help itself. Over the last decade studios have developed a fetish for bringing sequels, reboots, and basically anything that isn’t original to the big-screen. The huge box-office receipts for these films prove that it has worked wonders, but now it appears as though they have gone too far.

That’s because an all-female remake of ‘Lord Of The Flies’ is currently in the works, which proves that Hollywood really didn’t get the point of the book at all.

Scott McGehee and David Siegel have been tasked with overseeing the third adaptation of William Golding’s legendary 1954 novel, which is currently in development over at Warner Bros. The pair told Deadline that they are intent on creating a “very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book,” but just with girls instead of boys.

This immediately led to cries of derision from the good people of the world wide web, who pointed out that the plot of ‘Lord Of The Flies’ simply wouldn’t have happened with women.

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017



uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity

every 9th grader knows this

u can read about it on sparknotes https://t.co/EQFyuSA3MV — froy (@froynextdoor) August 31, 2017



We're literally living an all-male "Lord of the Flies" right now, but sure, let's see two male writers describe how women would be worse. — Charles Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017



Things we need more than an all-female Lord of the Flies:



- Female Director

- Female Writers

- Female Producers

- FEMALES IN HOLLYWOOD — Sarah Cook (@CookieNScreen) August 31, 2017



I'm all for "all female ____" movies but the whole point of Lord of The Flies was how easy it is for men (boy) to become violent savages. — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) August 31, 2017



literally nothing that happens in lord of the flies would even happen if it were girls on the island ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — yoga skeleton (@personalmaps) August 30, 2017

That’s an awful lot of hate for Scott McGhee and David Siegel to overcome. Unfortunately for the pair films that are usually savaged in this manner before production end up struggling to regain their credibility, and flounder either critically, financially, or, most of the time, both.