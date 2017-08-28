Seann William Scott was ‘all about the blood’ for Goon: Last Of The Enforcers

Seann William Scott doesn’t need to be reminded that 2011’s “Goon” was the best reviewed film of his career. It’s something that he has noticed himself, and is exactly the reason why he was originally wary of returning for the sequel, “Goon: Last Of The Enforcers.”

It was only the addition of Jay Baruchel as its director, and the debut feature-filmmaker’s vision for the comedy that convinced Seann William Scott to comeback. With “Goon: The Last Enforcer” the duo didn’t just want to make a rehash of the original, though, and in order to do just that they decided to go bigger, broader and much, much bloodier. The latter was especially something that Seann William Scott pushed for.

Seann William Scott was "all about the blood"

“I just thought when we were shooting the fighting stuff, ‘Let’s go big. More blood.’ I was just all about the blood. Some people might think that it is ridiculous, but I don’t give a f***. Make it gnarly, people are either going to love it or hate it. We went for it,” the 40-year-old admitted when I spoke to him about “Goon: Last Of The Enforcers." But it wasn’t all plain-sailing, as Scott recalled how one of the film’s producers was more than a little perturbed by the amount of blood on-screen.

“When we were shooting it, somebody from above was concerned about blood. They were like, ‘If there’s too much blood then the movie won’t sell in Germany.’ I was like, ‘F*** that.’ I told Jay, ‘We’re not going to give them the option of a scene without blood, so they won’t have the option in the editing room to cut around it.’ Jay was all for it, too. It might have become a little Kill Billish, and Tarantinoish, but I don’t care.”

Seann William Scott’s insistence that “Goon: Last Of The Enforcers” was bloodier than its predecessor was a direct response to Goon’s final fight sequence. The bar set by Goon was exactly the reason why Scott was so hesitant to return, especially because he couldn’t imagine why a second film was necessary.

“I actually thought the first movie was a perfect one-off, and, for me, I think it was the only movie I have ever done that got good reviews. Like actually great reviews. So I was a little bit hesitant to do anything that would ruin everyone’s love for the first one,” Scott explained. It was the script's "heart," humor and arc of Doug "The Thug" Glatt that quickly changed the actor's mind. Especially because it explored the “end of their careers,” and the characters “having to face a future where they’re not going to be doing this anymore. They have to deal with not being cheered at, having to get real jobs. Because that’s what athletes and artists have to deal with.”

You can see exactly how Goon: Last Of The Enforcers tackles this terrain, and decide whether or not Scott was actually right to return, when the comedy is released into cinemas on September 1.