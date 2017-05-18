There's already (probably) going to be a 'Wonder Woman 2'

“Wonder Woman” hasn’t even come out yet, and we don’t yet know if Men’s Rights Activists will throw a hissy-fit and cause it to underperform, as they did with last year’s all-lady “Ghostbusters.” But they’ve been refreshingly quiet about the first big female-driven comic book movie since 2005’s “Electra” — so quiet that it’s already slipped out that “Wonder Woman 2” is already in the works.

While promoting “Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and her god-killing sword, in Shanghai, producer Zack Snyder — who also has a story credit on the film — said that Warner Bros. is hard at work on the sequel, even though it won’t come out in America until June 2. They didn’t do what normally happens these days and put a flag on a future release date (yet), but they have enough confidence in the glowing lasso-wielding superhero that she’s already set for future solo adventures.

Whatever it’s eventually called, “Wonder Woman 2” won’t come out before another DC title, “Batgirl,” though it may arrive before “Gotham City Sirens,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff about a band of female DC villains, including Margot Robbie’s hot pants-wearing Harley Quinn.

Whatever winds up happening, DC is already doing better than Marvel in the diversity department. So far the comics rival only has one female-driven solo film en route, “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson. (That one’s presently due in March 2019.) Now DC has four, counting both “Wonder Woman”s.

Hopefully “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins will be involved in that one as well. Jenkins is already talking about sequels anyway. ‘’I’m excited for her to come to America and become the Wonder Woman we are all familiar with from having grown up around her as an American superhero,” she said. “I’d like to bring her a little farther along into the future and have a fun, exciting storyline that is its own thing.”

