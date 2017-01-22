ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Today 3:12 pm

Rihanna protested at Trump Tower in style

Nasty woman in pink.

Rihanna protested at Trump Tower in style

@badgirlriri

Photo:

Rihanna joined the Women's March on New York City Saturday, rocking an all pink look from head to toe. 

The singer wore a hot pink hat, a pink sweatshirt that said "This pussy grabs back", and a Molly Goddard pink tulle minidress over jeans — plus, pink stilettos. 

She posted a photo of herself in said look on Instagram with the caption, "So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!"

The pop star protested outside Trump Tower, chanted along to "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go," and even dabbed. 

Later that night, she changed her outfit into a Dior "We should all be feminists" t-shift under a black and white pinstriped blazer. 

I ❤️️@dior

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Looks like Ri Ri is ready to get to work

Chris Hogan was dominant Sunday night with 180 yards receiving against Pittsburgh.

Patriots headed back to the Super Bowl as they rip Steelers to win AFC

Three things we learned in the Patriots' 36-17 victory over Pittsburgh Sunday night.  1. Hogan is a hero in the AFC Championship game  The next time the Patriots and Steelers face off, maybe Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will see to pay more attention to New England wide receiver Chris Hogan. Or any. Hogan, playing in his first conference championship, and Julian Edelman combined for 298 yards receiving with three touchdowns (two for Hogan) during the Patriots’ 36-17 win in the AFC...
Julio Jones and the Falcons stiff-armed their way to Super Bowl LI Sunday afternoon.

Falcons slam Packers, will face Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston

Aaron Rodgers finally cooled off Sunday in Atlanta but Matt Ryan and the Falcons stayed red-hot. Rodgers and the Packers did not score until the 9:19 mark of the third quarter and by then it was far too late as Atlanta shredded Green Bay, 44-21, and advanced to Super Bowl LI, which will be played in Houston on Feb. 5. Atlanta led 24-0 at the half and picked up right where it left off in the third quarter as Ryan found Julio Jones for a 73-yard TD pass just over a minute into the second half....
Henrik Lundqvist has been hot and cold this season.

Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers searching for consistency

As always, Henrik Lundqvist was surrounded by reporters at his stall. It was a few minutes after the Rangers’ 7-6 loss to the Stars last Tuesday night at the Garden, and Lundqvist had allowed all seven Dallas goals in two periods before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg. Faces were grim. The words were quiet and clipped. “It’s embarrassing, frustrating and disappointing at the same time,” Lundqvist told reporters. “I spent the last 24 hours really working hard and trying to prepare for this...
Mike Tomlin speaks with Bill Belichick in 2015.

Fire alarm pulled at 3 a.m. at Steelers hotel in Boston, wakes players

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had been paranoid about the happenings in New England before this past weekend as he famously complained about the Patriots’ radio broadcast in his headphones in a 2015 game. That paranoia is likely out of control today, as early Sunday morning the fire alarm at the Steeler’s hotel in Boston was pulled – waking up many Pittsburgh players. The alarm went off around 3 a.m., about 16 hours ahead of the AFC Championship game, and rang for more than a half hour,...
We may be watching the final days of Carmelo Anthony's stint with the Knicks.

Marc Malusis: Knicks drama will never end as long as Carmelo and Phil are around

On Saturday at MSG, it was more of the same for the Knicks which was a tough luck loss at home. As they fell to the Phoenix Suns 107-105, you continue to ponder what went wrong for this franchise this season. They are now 19-26 and a season that looked to show so much hope and promise for relevance, now looks lost once again. With that being said, how come the story does not change, the names change, but the ineptitude of the franchise just rolls along with the power of the Acela Express.  With...
Carmelo Anthony pulls up against the Suns this past Saturday.

Knicks look lost, particularly at the end of games

The Knicks have a veteran squad, yet treat the end of games as if they’re a bunch of neophytes.    Saturday night’s home loss to the lowly but frisky Phoenix Suns (14-29) was a microcosm of this troubled season, as the visitors came from behind to steal one in the Garden. Budding star swingman Devin Booker gave the Suns the lead for good when he canned the eventual game winner with 31 seconds remaining in front of a rather lax Derrick Rose, who admittedly noted afterwards that he closed out too...
Mikal Bridges throws one down against Providence on Saturday.

Villanova continues to put on a show

“Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, and see the National Champions right before your eyes. “Watch Championship game hero Kris Jenkins knock down 3-pointers almost effortlessly. .. See Josh Hart slither to the basket or bury a jump shot whenever he’s in the mood… Be amazed by Jalen Brunson’s ability to find the open man… Marvel at Mikal Bridges as he leaps to the sky… Shudder when Darryl Reynolds swats away a shot or pulls down a rebound…” That’s how Jay Wright thinks the college basketball...
Marcus Smart is stunned after being called for a foul late in Saturday's home loss to the Trail Blazers.

Matt Burke: Celtics not yet ready to become a top NBA team

As presently constructed, the Boston Celtics 926-17) are not an elite NBA club. That was reinforced this past week as the C’s lost back-to-back home games to below-.500 teams, in the New York Knicks (117-106) last Wednesday and the Portland Trail Blazers (127-123) this past Saturday. The Celtics are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but there hasn’t been much to suggest they could pull of an upset against either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Toronto Raptors and...

