Rihanna protested at Trump Tower in style

Rihanna joined the Women's March on New York City Saturday, rocking an all pink look from head to toe.
The singer wore a hot pink hat, a pink sweatshirt that said "This pussy grabs back", and a Molly Goddard pink tulle minidress over jeans — plus, pink stilettos.
She posted a photo of herself in said look on Instagram with the caption, "So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!"
The pop star protested outside Trump Tower, chanted along to "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go," and even dabbed.
Later that night, she changed her outfit into a Dior "We should all be feminists" t-shift under a black and white pinstriped blazer.
Looks like Ri Ri is ready to get to work.