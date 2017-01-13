Sex Pistols' Steve Jones is not nostalgic for the halcyon days

If ever there was a musician who can say, “I did it first,” it is the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones.

The cocksure guitarist — with Johnny Rotten, Sid Vicious (RIP) and several other members — kicked off the British punk movement with the singles "Anarchy in the U.K." (1976) and "God Save the Queen" (1977), to say nothing of their single full-length album, “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.”

Since the Pistols broke up after just two and a half years in 1978, Jones has played guitar for Iggy Pop, appeared in the Showtime series “Californification” and currently hosts a radio show on LA’s KLOS 95.5 FM. He’s also penned a long-awaited autobiography, “Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol” that, along with music and mayhem, finds him discussing his multiple chemical addictions, his abusive childhood, kleptomania, and how he conquered them all.

We chat with Jones ahead of his signings at The Strand and on Long Island about challenging cultural norms, his famous reputation for sleeping with everyone (even his bandmates’ girlfriends), and why he doesn’t miss any of it.

How would you describe the impact of the Sex Pistols?

Well, it all came from us, right, punk? We did one album and I don’t think there’s another one like that that had so much meaning. Or impact. Definitely it was one of those albums and one of those times that shifted gears from the norm. I’m proud to have been a part of that for sure.

It’s pretty clear from “Lonely Boy” that you don’t yearn for the old days.

I’m just not a nostalgic guy about anything. I just want to move forward, really. I don’t get attached to things. I sell everything that I have. My relationships are brief except for those with my closest oldest friends, I’m just not Mr. Nostalgia, alright?