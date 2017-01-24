The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, at 8:15 a.m. EST and 5:15 a.m. on the west coat. Many journalists had to get up ridiculously early to bring you this information. Here are the nominees; the ceremony itself will air on Sun., Feb. 26.

BEST PICTURE

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Land of Mine"

"A Man Called Ove"

"The Salesman"

"Tanna"

"Toni Erdmann"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"



BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"



BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

"Ennemis Interieurs"

"La Femme et la TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

"Timecode"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Passengers"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," from "La La Land"

"Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls"

"City of Stars," from "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair," from "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go," from "Moana"

BEST CINEMTOGRAPHY

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

BEST EDITING

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

BEST SOUND EDITING

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

BEST SOUND MIXING

"13 Hours"

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"La La Land"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"