Friday, January 06, 2017
The best moments from ‘This is Us’ so far

The hit show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Getty Images/ Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Photo:

Simply watching the pilot for NBC’s “This is Us” will have you hooked. With its relatable and complex cast of characters, twisting plotlines and heartfelt moments, it’s impossible to make it through an episode without crying. After taking a short break for the holidays, fans are gearing up for new episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 10. From family secrets to sibling brawls to starting new Thanksgiving traditions, the show has had many memorable moments so far. Here are a few of our favorites:

(NOTE: SPOILERS AHEAD)

Randall’s daughter Tess tells it like it us
In the “Last Christmas” episode, William (Ron Cephas Jones) brings his lover Jesse (Dennis O'Hare) to dinner at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) house. Randall has just gotten to know his father who’s been missing from his life for the past 35 years. His young daughter Tess (Eris Baker) sees William and Jesse cozying up at the piano and says to her dad: “Dad, grandpa is gay. Or at least bi.” Kids!

Kevin lets Miguel wear the Pilgrim hat
A Pearson family tradition involves telling the story of Thanksgiving wearing a Pilgrim hat, with each member of the family taking turns. Miguel (Jon Huertas), their stepfather, tries his best to be accepted by Kevin (Justin Hartley), his stepson, but the relationship is clearly strained, despite Miguel’s best efforts. This year, however, Kevin finally lets Miguel wear the Pilgrim hat and the moment warms the heart.

Figuring out the connections
In the pilot, each story is presented separately and you’re not quite sure how each character is connected — until the end. From triplets to a miscarriage to a spur of the moment adoption, the whole episode is an emotional rollercoaster.

Pot brownies
Sometimes we need a reminder that just because someone is older than us, doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the same things as us — like pot brownies for instance. When Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) makes pot brownies for William, they’re finally able to connect and get to know one another. It also sets the stage for the revelation of the secret.

Randall finds out the secret
Beth finds out first from William that he’s been in touch with his son’s adopted mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) from the beginning. She wants Rebecca to be the one to tell him but in the end, Randall finds out himself on Thanksgiving day while rummaging through William’s belongings.

The most epic sibling brawl
You have two brothers, Kevin and Randall, who are extremely competitive with each other, fighting in Times Square and interrupted by Seth Meyers (in a cameo, playing himself). It doesn’t really get much crazier than that, especially when one of the brothers is a famous actor.

The pool
Rebecca as a young mom has a lot to juggle but also puts up defenses when it comes to asking for help. When Yvette (Ryan Michelle Bathe), an African American mother her age, remarks that Randall needs to go to a different barber, Rebecca at first takes offense. By the end of the day, however, she opens up to receiving help and schedules more playtime between her kids and Randall.

Toby takes Kate to the nursing home
Kate (Chrissy Metz) is a beautiful person who lacks confidence in herself. When her boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan) discovers she can sing, he encourages her to perform. She brushes him off but he doesn’t relent and next thing you know, he appears at her house with a chauffeur’s hat and a camera — treating her like a celebrity. He takes her to his aunt’s nursing home and schedules Kate to sing a song for its residents, easing her into the spotlight gently. It's a sweet and memorable moment.

Manny's breakdown
Kevin is an actor best known for his role as "The Manny" — a goofy but popular sitcom. Filmed before a live television audience, he's perpetually shirtless while taking care of a baby. (Nanny, but a man, get it)? In a special episode with the late Alan Thicke, he completely loses it and quits on the air. 

"This is Us" returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m.

What have been your favorite moments so far? Tell us in the comments below!

Eat baklava ice cream, help Syria

It's a win-win, really.  
$1, please.

Eat baklava ice cream, help Syria

Today 3:36 pm Instagram-perfect artisan frozen confection makers Parlor Ice Cream Co. will be serving two special flavors for their Scoops for Syria fundraiser Saturday at Once Somerville. Founder Jacqueline Dole offer Syrian-inspired flavors, baklava — walnut and filo crumble — and orange blossom special — sesame and orange blossom caramel, whattttt — to raise to assist the affected families and individuals of Aleppo. All proceeds from the evening — including your $10 ticket, which grants you ice cream, fun...
