Good news: 'Luther' is coming back for a fifth season

Calling all Idris Elba fanatics — aka, everybody! Here’s some good news: “Luther” will be returning for a fifth season. That’s right. Ol’ dude will live to brood another day.

BBC America has greenlighted a new installment of the very popular British crime drama, with Idris Elba set to return to his iconic role as the aforementioned Luther. DCI John Luther if you’re nasty.

The season will be a four-part limited series, slated to begin early next year for BBC One in the UK and BBC America, according to Deadline. The fourth season aired as a two-hour TV movie in December 2015, which was a very long time ago, indeed.

Neil Cross, who created and writes the drama is pretty pumped that “Luther” is coming back. “Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business… In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.”

Elba’s excited too. “Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

They’re not the only ones who love “Luther.” The thrilling series has earned a total of eleven Emmy nominations including outstanding TV movie and lead actor nom for Elba, who has won a Golden Globe, SAG award, NAACP Image Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for the role.

No other details have been revealed so far, so we’ll have to wait for any information about the premiere date or additional cast. But it’s certainly enough reason to get excited.

