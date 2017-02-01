5 ways to celebrate Black History Month in NYC

Black History Month kicks off today. And with a blatant racist (who apparently has no idea who Fredrick Douglass is) in the oval office, celebrating diversity is more important than ever. Honor black culture and heritage at events this month all over the city, from South Brooklyn to the Bronx.

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL)

This month at JCAL, see The Genius of Geoffrey Holder, an art exhibition honoring the Tony Award-winning director and costume designer of "The Wiz," on view through March 30. A one-time performance of "The Wiz," with the cast of the New York Black Art Festival, takes place on Sat., Feb. 11. There’s also a stage reading of "Trapped" by Caribbean playwright Amba Chevannes on Sat. Feb. 4, and a performance by the United African Dance Troupe on Sat., Feb. 25. 161-04 Jamaica Ave, jcal.org, prices vary

Brooklyn Historical Society

In addition to their long-running exhibition “Brooklyn Abolitionists/In Pursuit of Freedom,” the museum will host select events throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. On Feb. 7, art historian Kellie Jones and blogger Kimberly Drew discuss art of the African Diaspora, while Dr. Elizabeth Nunez helms a panel discussion on fiction by black writers on the 21st. On the 23rd, piano-cello-violin group Warp Trio, percussionist Rick Martinez, and spoken word artists perform the works of notableAfrican American composers and lyricists, from Maya Angelou to Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. 128 Pierrepont St, brooklynhistory.org. Prices vary.