Crossword puzzle answers: April 13, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 13, 2017.
ACROSS 1 DJ's platters 6 Heroic saga 10 Dance move 14 Emcee's remarks 15 "Eso --" (Paul Anka tune) 16 Decoy 17 Bric-a-brac 18 Hairy twin 19 Sleep like -- -- 20 Poet's Ireland 21 Deep thought (2 wds.) 23 Vein of ore 25 Ph.D. papers 26 Was -- -- blame? 27 Ram, in astrology 29 No-goodnik 32 Fridge maker 33 Talk, talk, talk 36 Arab garments 37 Stuck to 38 -- -de-camp 39 31-day mo. 40 Lab glassware 41 Pool problem 42 World-weary 43 Over and over 44 Exhibit site 47 Literary spoofs 51 Not working (3 wds.) 54 Kind of stand 55 "Garfield" pooch 56 Dexterity 57 Purchaser 58 Zero 59 Tick off 60 Light incense to 61 Pit or stone 62 Black hole, once 63 Pavilions
DOWN 1 Minced 2 Habituate 3 Bacon unit 4 Sea lilies, in zoology 5 U.S.-Ont. locks 6 Siskel's old partner 7 Tampico cash 8 Witness's phrase (2 wds.) 9 Including 10 Metamorphic rocks 11 Ballet attire 12 Carve a canyon 13 Prolific diarist 21 Life story 22 Mets' former ballpark 24 Animal shelter 27 Make merry 28 Almost too lush 29 It's heard in the herd 30 -- Dhabi 31 Mr. Hammarskjold 32 Sorrowful wail 33 Lively dance 34 Tooth care gp. 35 Itsy-bitsy 37 Scrambles up 38 Balloonist's figure 40 Chimney 41 Toward the stern 42 Layed eyes on 43 Symbol of might 44 Gazes dreamily 45 Not deserved 46 Pasture entrance 47 Villain's smile 48 Synthetic fabric 49 Put forth effort 50 Names on pedigrees 52 Cafe au -- 53 "La -- Bonita" 57 Cave denizen