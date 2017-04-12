 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 13, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 12, 2017 | Updated : April 13, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 13, 2017.

ACROSS

1 DJ's platters
 6 Heroic saga
 10 Dance move
 14 Emcee's remarks
 15 "Eso --" (Paul Anka tune)
 16 Decoy
 17 Bric-a-brac
 18 Hairy twin
 19 Sleep like -- --
 20 Poet's Ireland
 21 Deep thought (2 wds.)
 23 Vein of ore
 25 Ph.D. papers
 26 Was -- -- blame?
 27 Ram, in astrology
 29 No-goodnik
 32 Fridge maker
 33 Talk, talk, talk
 36 Arab garments
 37 Stuck to
 38 -- -de-camp
 39 31-day mo.
 40 Lab glassware
 41 Pool problem
 42 World-weary
 43 Over and over
 44 Exhibit site
 47 Literary spoofs
 51 Not working (3 wds.)
 54 Kind of stand
 55 "Garfield" pooch
 56 Dexterity
 57 Purchaser
 58 Zero
 59 Tick off
 60 Light incense to
 61 Pit or stone
 62 Black hole, once
 63 Pavilions
DOWN 
 1 Minced
 2 Habituate
 3 Bacon unit
 4 Sea lilies, in zoology
 5 U.S.-Ont. locks
 6 Siskel's old partner
 7 Tampico cash
 8 Witness's phrase (2 wds.)
 9 Including
 10 Metamorphic rocks
 11 Ballet attire
 12 Carve a canyon
 13 Prolific diarist
 21 Life story
 22 Mets' former ballpark
 24 Animal shelter
 27 Make merry
 28 Almost too lush
 29 It's heard in the herd
 30 -- Dhabi
 31 Mr. Hammarskjold
 32 Sorrowful wail
 33 Lively dance
 34 Tooth care gp.
 35 Itsy-bitsy
 37 Scrambles up
 38 Balloonist's figure
 40 Chimney
 41 Toward the stern
 42 Layed eyes on
 43 Symbol of might
 44 Gazes dreamily
 45 Not deserved
 46 Pasture entrance
 47 Villain's smile
 48 Synthetic fabric
 49 Put forth effort
 50 Names on pedigrees
 52 Cafe au --
 53 "La -- Bonita"
 57 Cave denizen
Tags:Crossword

