Crossword puzzle answers: April 14, 2017

Crossword puzzle answers.

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 14, 2017 | Updated : April 14, 2017
Crossword puzzle solutions April 14, 2017

 

ACROSS

1 Coffee with cocoa
 6 Show uncertainty
 11 Dartboard locale
 14 Transmission parts
 15 Cuba neighbor
 16 Letter after pi
 17 Rendezvous
 18 Fossil resin
 19 Swing off-course
 20 Poor-box coins
 22 Run -- of the law
 24 Iago and such
 28 Opens, as a flower
 30 Turkey's capital
 31 Bowie, for one
 32 Nemo's creator
 33 It may be suspended
 37 Gonzalez's gold
 38 Slalom obstacles
 39 Ms. West of film
 40 Jar
 43 Vishnu's associate
 45 M and XL
 46 Leaves of grass
 47 Veld antelopes
 50 Take exception
 51 Name in tractors
 52 Rid of excess air
 53 Crude metal
 54 Synonym scouter
 57 "Is it a bird? Is it a --?"
 62 54, to Flavius
 63 Not hidden
 64 Three-legged stand
 65 Sault -- Marie
 66 Pram pusher
 67 Sneezy's pal

DOWN 
 1 Co. honchos
 2 Above, to poets
 3 Low-lying island
 4 Box-score fig.
 5 "Silk Stockings" hoofer
 6 Hoaxes
 7 Scenery chewers
 8 Barbecue tidbit
 9 Pass near Pikes Peak
 10 Treetop nibbler
 11 "Stir Crazy" actor
 12 Trailer rental (hyph.)
 13 Serving dishes
 21 Grassland
 23 Power source
 24 Devastation
 25 Cold time in Madrid
 26 Tire center
 27 Roomy vehicle
 28 Bobby of Indy fame
 29 Pen points
 31 Wind catchers
 33 Hamlet's kin
 34 Ammonia compound
 35 Gutter sites
 36 Lavish meal
 38 Pyramid site
 41 Industrial giant
 42 It's on the wing
 43 Fed the pigs
 44 Many a derby
 46 Icy remark?
 47 Megastars, to fans
 48 Kind of raise
 49 Annoy
 50 Windowpane sealer
 52 City near Zurich
 55 Fish-to-be
 56 Pentagon VIP
 58 Thai language
 59 Deadly serpent
 60 Born as
 61 Culbertson of bridge

