Crossword puzzle answers: April 14, 2017

ACROSS 1 Coffee with cocoa 6 Show uncertainty 11 Dartboard locale 14 Transmission parts 15 Cuba neighbor 16 Letter after pi 17 Rendezvous 18 Fossil resin 19 Swing off-course 20 Poor-box coins 22 Run -- of the law 24 Iago and such 28 Opens, as a flower 30 Turkey's capital 31 Bowie, for one 32 Nemo's creator 33 It may be suspended 37 Gonzalez's gold 38 Slalom obstacles 39 Ms. West of film 40 Jar 43 Vishnu's associate 45 M and XL 46 Leaves of grass 47 Veld antelopes 50 Take exception 51 Name in tractors 52 Rid of excess air 53 Crude metal 54 Synonym scouter 57 "Is it a bird? Is it a --?" 62 54, to Flavius 63 Not hidden 64 Three-legged stand 65 Sault -- Marie 66 Pram pusher 67 Sneezy's pal
DOWN 1 Co. honchos 2 Above, to poets 3 Low-lying island 4 Box-score fig. 5 "Silk Stockings" hoofer 6 Hoaxes 7 Scenery chewers 8 Barbecue tidbit 9 Pass near Pikes Peak 10 Treetop nibbler 11 "Stir Crazy" actor 12 Trailer rental (hyph.) 13 Serving dishes 21 Grassland 23 Power source 24 Devastation 25 Cold time in Madrid 26 Tire center 27 Roomy vehicle 28 Bobby of Indy fame 29 Pen points 31 Wind catchers 33 Hamlet's kin 34 Ammonia compound 35 Gutter sites 36 Lavish meal 38 Pyramid site 41 Industrial giant 42 It's on the wing 43 Fed the pigs 44 Many a derby 46 Icy remark? 47 Megastars, to fans 48 Kind of raise 49 Annoy 50 Windowpane sealer 52 City near Zurich 55 Fish-to-be 56 Pentagon VIP 58 Thai language 59 Deadly serpent 60 Born as 61 Culbertson of bridge