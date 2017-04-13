Crossword puzzle answers: April 14, 2017

ACROSS 1 Coffee with cocoa 6 Show uncertainty 11 Dartboard locale 14 Transmission parts 15 Cuba neighbor 16 Letter after pi 17 Rendezvous 18 Fossil resin 19 Swing off-course 20 Poor-box coins 22 Run -- of the law 24 Iago and such 28 Opens, as a flower 30 Turkey's capital 31 Bowie, for one 32 Nemo's creator 33 It may be suspended 37 Gonzalez's gold 38 Slalom obstacles 39 Ms. West of film 40 Jar 43 Vishnu's associate 45 M and XL 46 Leaves of grass 47 Veld antelopes 50 Take exception 51 Name in tractors 52 Rid of excess air 53 Crude metal 54 Synonym scouter 57 "Is it a bird? Is it a --?" 62 54, to Flavius 63 Not hidden 64 Three-legged stand 65 Sault -- Marie 66 Pram pusher 67 Sneezy's pal