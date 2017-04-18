 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 19, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 19, 2017 | Updated : April 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 18, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Mutt's crony
 5 Wisdom tooth
 10 Recover
 14 Singer -- Guthrie
 15 Crumble away
 16 La senorita
 17 Prefix for logical
 18 Mideast desert
 19 "Hi- --, Hi-Lo"
 20 Ungoverned
 22 Like some subs
 24 RR terminal
 25 "Hold on Tight" rockers
 26 Galaxy locale
 29 Baton Rouge sch.
 32 Meat jelly
 36 Diva's solo
 37 Kind of racket
 39 Brian -- of rock
 40 Where to start (2 wds.)
 43 Aberdeen single
 44 Double-headed drums
 45 Hawkeye portrayer
 46 Ship bottoms
 48 Business suff.
 49 Cap'n's helpers
 50 ECU issuer
 52 Column ender
 53 Broker?
 57 Sent
 61 Remnant
 62 Rome's Via --
 64 Mystique
 65 Murray or Rice
 66 Scorpion attack
 67 Crash scene org.
 68 Accordion parts
 69 Ms. Lauder
 70 Movie-lot locales
DOWN 
 1 Clink or cooler
 2 Wagner's earth goddess
 3 Winged it
 4 Yellow pad
 5 High-IQ group
 6 Rocks to refine
 7 Journal
 8 Yemen's gulf
 9 Ziegfeld show
 10 Greeting words
 11 Mr. Wiesel
 12 "-- en el Rancho Grande"
 13 Wildlife refuge
 21 Summer in Cannes
 23 Fastener
 26 Emcee Pat --
 27 Trim
 28 Anouk -- of film
 29 Not prohibited
 30 Pony's comment
 31 Probably hungry
 33 Bell tower sounds
 34 Early Andes dweller
 35 "Fargo" filmmakers
 37 Old C&W channel
 38 Hypotheticals
 41 Japanese immigrant
 42 Thai neighbors
 47 Window sills
 49 Merit badge grp.
 51 Discontinue
 52 Reflection
 53 Can. neighbor
 54 Sea eagle
 55 Counting-rhyme word
 56 Sch. papers
 57 One, to Helmut
 58 Mandolin's kin
 59 Prefix for while
 60 Smidgens
 63 Quarry
 

