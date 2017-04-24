 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 25, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 25, 2017 | Updated : April 25, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 25, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Math course
 5 Luxury cars
 10 Sloping walk
 14 River to the Seine
 15 Kayak user
 16 -- fixe
 17 Ocean sound
 18 Twilled fabric
 19 Volcano or dunce cap
 20 They take a licking
 22 Scores points (2 wds.)
 24 Wilde or de la Renta
 25 Kind of paper or test
 26 Ibsen woman
 28 UN's U --
 32 Hole-making tools
 35 Lime cooler
 37 Flowering shrub
 38 Chiang -- -shek
 39 Turkey neighbor
 41 Two-bagger, briefly
 42 Arctic surface (2 wds.)
 45 Pale gray
 46 Rank below marquis
 47 Leaf junctures
 48 Book ID
 50 Silver and bronze
 54 Following
 58 Practice
 61 Enjoy the mall
 62 "-- -- Old Cowhand"
 63 -- nous
 65 Solar plexus
 66 Gallon fraction
 67 Human herbivore
 68 Average grades
 69 Joule fractions
 70 They'll curl your hair
 71 Raison d' --
DOWN 
  1 Human trunk
 2 Hilarious ones
 3 Mr. Asimov
 4 Berlin natives
 5 Bonny miss
 6 Percent ender
 7 Yves' thanks
 8 Is obliged (to)
 9 Geyser output
 10 Hong Kong taxi
 11 Fusses
 12 Cafe handout
 13 Steal a glance
 21 Paid athlete
 23 Skater's jump
 25 "The -- of the Lake"
 27 Grate upon
 29 "M*A*S*H" star
 30 Omaha's st.
 31 Like a sequoia
 32 Similar
 33 Baylor University site
 34 Deceived
 36 Diamond stat
 37 Pleased sighs
 40 Mother of Horus
 43 Glues tight
 44 Not in harbor
 46 Carry out the law
 49 Disallow
 51 Fountain for wishes
 52 Emmy-winning Ed
 53 Dismiss (2 wds.)
 55 Chirp
 56 Organic compound
 57 Della of pop
 58 Not green
 59 Sheik colleague
 60 Knack
 61 Affleck and Kingsley
 64 Oversaw
 

