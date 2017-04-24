Crossword puzzle answers: April 25, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 25, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Math course 5 Luxury cars 10 Sloping walk 14 River to the Seine 15 Kayak user 16 -- fixe 17 Ocean sound 18 Twilled fabric 19 Volcano or dunce cap 20 They take a licking 22 Scores points (2 wds.) 24 Wilde or de la Renta 25 Kind of paper or test 26 Ibsen woman 28 UN's U -- 32 Hole-making tools 35 Lime cooler 37 Flowering shrub 38 Chiang -- -shek 39 Turkey neighbor 41 Two-bagger, briefly 42 Arctic surface (2 wds.) 45 Pale gray 46 Rank below marquis 47 Leaf junctures 48 Book ID 50 Silver and bronze 54 Following 58 Practice 61 Enjoy the mall 62 "-- -- Old Cowhand" 63 -- nous 65 Solar plexus 66 Gallon fraction 67 Human herbivore 68 Average grades 69 Joule fractions 70 They'll curl your hair 71 Raison d' --
DOWN 1 Human trunk 2 Hilarious ones 3 Mr. Asimov 4 Berlin natives 5 Bonny miss 6 Percent ender 7 Yves' thanks 8 Is obliged (to) 9 Geyser output 10 Hong Kong taxi 11 Fusses 12 Cafe handout 13 Steal a glance 21 Paid athlete 23 Skater's jump 25 "The -- of the Lake" 27 Grate upon 29 "M*A*S*H" star 30 Omaha's st. 31 Like a sequoia 32 Similar 33 Baylor University site 34 Deceived 36 Diamond stat 37 Pleased sighs 40 Mother of Horus 43 Glues tight 44 Not in harbor 46 Carry out the law 49 Disallow 51 Fountain for wishes 52 Emmy-winning Ed 53 Dismiss (2 wds.) 55 Chirp 56 Organic compound 57 Della of pop 58 Not green 59 Sheik colleague 60 Knack 61 Affleck and Kingsley 64 Oversaw