Crossword puzzle answers: April 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 26, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Ocean fish 5 Cookbook qty. 9 Pass off as valuable 14 Hurricane centers 15 Rick's old flame 16 Rummage through 17 A Baldwin 18 Phoenician deity 19 Trademark cow 20 Wool fat 22 Team symbols 24 Show surprise 26 Genetic sequence 27 Rock tumbler stones 30 Get ready to strike, maybe 35 Almost chilly 36 Coat rack 37 Ancient colonnade 38 Came down with 39 "Sleepless in --" 42 MIT grad 43 Receptive 45 Wire thicknesses 46 Caravan member 48 Favor 50 Hair foam 51 -- Dawn Chong 52 Spinnakers and jibs 54 Furnish 58 Novel activity? 62 Kept the title 63 "The Bridge on the River --" 65 Abba not in the music biz 66 Declare invalid 67 Pull down 68 Beatles' meter maid 69 Like a damp rock 70 Small amount of residue 71 Kassel's river
DOWN 1 Pull through 2 Jean Auel heroine 3 Quick-witted 4 Dates 5 Shinbones 6 Bugs Bunny's voice 7 FICA funds it 8 Coconut bearer 9 San Joaquin Valley city 10 Gas station discards (2 wds.) 11 In that case (2 wds.) 12 Paper cut 13 Kickoff stands 21 Mild onions 23 A moon of Uranus 25 Slowpoke 27 Loathe 28 Jelly flavor 29 Staff members 31 Hockey goals 32 Objects 33 Gaea has five 34 Torturer of Prometheus 36 Kite stabilizer 40 Fix firmly 41 Common bacterium (2 wds.) 44 Edgy 47 Spartan 49 By and large 50 Bogging down 53 Plugged in 54 Baby buggy 55 Vegas rival 56 Purchases 57 Just scraped by 59 Term paper abbr. 60 Statistician -- Silver 61 Pitbull sound 64 Kind of dance or paint