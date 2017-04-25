 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 26, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 26, 2017 | Updated : April 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 26, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Ocean fish
 5 Cookbook qty.
 9 Pass off as valuable
 14 Hurricane centers
 15 Rick's old flame
 16 Rummage through
 17 A Baldwin
 18 Phoenician deity
 19 Trademark cow
 20 Wool fat
 22 Team symbols
 24 Show surprise
 26 Genetic sequence
 27 Rock tumbler stones
 30 Get ready to strike, maybe
 35 Almost chilly
 36 Coat rack
 37 Ancient colonnade
 38 Came down with
 39 "Sleepless in --"
 42 MIT grad
 43 Receptive
 45 Wire thicknesses
 46 Caravan member
 48 Favor
 50 Hair foam
 51 -- Dawn Chong
 52 Spinnakers and jibs
 54 Furnish
 58 Novel activity?
 62 Kept the title
 63 "The Bridge on the River --"
 65 Abba not in the music biz
 66 Declare invalid
 67 Pull down
 68 Beatles' meter maid
 69 Like a damp rock
 70 Small amount of residue
 71 Kassel's river
DOWN 
  1 Pull through
 2 Jean Auel heroine
 3 Quick-witted
 4 Dates
 5 Shinbones
 6 Bugs Bunny's voice
 7 FICA funds it
 8 Coconut bearer
 9 San Joaquin Valley city
 10 Gas station discards (2 wds.)
 11 In that case (2 wds.)
 12 Paper cut
 13 Kickoff stands
 21 Mild onions
 23 A moon of Uranus
 25 Slowpoke
 27 Loathe
 28 Jelly flavor
 29 Staff members
 31 Hockey goals
 32 Objects
 33 Gaea has five
 34 Torturer of Prometheus
 36 Kite stabilizer
 40 Fix firmly
 41 Common bacterium (2 wds.)
 44 Edgy
 47 Spartan
 49 By and large
 50 Bogging down
 53 Plugged in
 54 Baby buggy
 55 Vegas rival
 56 Purchases
 57 Just scraped by
 59 Term paper abbr.
 60 Statistician -- Silver
 61 Pitbull sound
 64 Kind of dance or paint
 

