Crossword puzzle answers: April 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 26, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Ocean fish 5 Cookbook qty. 9 Pass off as valuable 14 Hurricane centers 15 Rick's old flame 16 Rummage through 17 A Baldwin 18 Phoenician deity 19 Trademark cow 20 Wool fat 22 Team symbols 24 Show surprise 26 Genetic sequence 27 Rock tumbler stones 30 Get ready to strike, maybe 35 Almost chilly 36 Coat rack 37 Ancient colonnade 38 Came down with 39 "Sleepless in --" 42 MIT grad 43 Receptive 45 Wire thicknesses 46 Caravan member 48 Favor 50 Hair foam 51 -- Dawn Chong 52 Spinnakers and jibs 54 Furnish 58 Novel activity? 62 Kept the title 63 "The Bridge on the River --" 65 Abba not in the music biz 66 Declare invalid 67 Pull down 68 Beatles' meter maid 69 Like a damp rock 70 Small amount of residue 71 Kassel's river