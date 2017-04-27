Crossword puzzle answers: April 28, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 28, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Foulard kin 7 Chinese food additive 10 Poker cards 14 Stick together 15 GI address 16 Do a slow burn 17 Bee colonies 18 Wimple sporter 19 Scrooge's nephew 20 Forget it! (2 wds.) 23 Primitive weapon 26 Sturdy tree 27 Carve a canyon 28 Duck or hue 29 Hosp. workers 30 Craze 31 Magazine execs 32 Ruby or Sandra 33 Green garnish 37 Prior to 38 Codgers' queries 39 Mae West role 40 New Haven student 41 "Lonesome --" 43 No matter which 44 DDE's org. 45 Chocolate-colored dog 46 It's a real blast 47 Clean a counter 48 Piece of prose 51 Compete for 52 Fills to the gills 53 Reviving a battery (hyph.) 56 They often clash 57 Turkish title 58 Peanut 62 Candle holder 63 Future flower 64 Busy-looking 65 Very, to Yvette 66 Take a gander 67 Took 10
DOWN 1 Vaccine amts. 2 Participate in crew 3 Gotcha! 4 Springlike 5 Armadillo's protection 6 Dry run 7 Exaggerated fascinations 8 Grit 9 Temple feature 10 Grants 11 Antique-shop item 12 Revise 13 Papyrus is one 21 Sincere 22 With all one's heart 23 Not gradual 24 Pitcher -- Martinez 25 Gauguin's prop 29 Fix up an old house 30 Hard to make out 32 Composts 33 Evening star 34 Genuine 35 Flee to the JP 36 "Holy cats!" 42 Goes by, as time 46 Harangue 47 Farm haulers 48 Cockpit button 49 Diner freebie 50 It may be secondhand 51 Not explicit 52 Z's, in cartoons 54 Keep -- on 55 Mr. Stravinsky 59 Cave dweller 60 Dog days in Dijon 61 Crayola choice