Crossword puzzle answers: April 28, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 28, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Foulard kin 7 Chinese food additive 10 Poker cards 14 Stick together 15 GI address 16 Do a slow burn 17 Bee colonies 18 Wimple sporter 19 Scrooge's nephew 20 Forget it! (2 wds.) 23 Primitive weapon 26 Sturdy tree 27 Carve a canyon 28 Duck or hue 29 Hosp. workers 30 Craze 31 Magazine execs 32 Ruby or Sandra 33 Green garnish 37 Prior to 38 Codgers' queries 39 Mae West role 40 New Haven student 41 "Lonesome --" 43 No matter which 44 DDE's org. 45 Chocolate-colored dog 46 It's a real blast 47 Clean a counter 48 Piece of prose 51 Compete for 52 Fills to the gills 53 Reviving a battery (hyph.) 56 They often clash 57 Turkish title 58 Peanut 62 Candle holder 63 Future flower 64 Busy-looking 65 Very, to Yvette 66 Take a gander 67 Took 10