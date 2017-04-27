 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 28, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : April 28, 2017 | Updated : April 28, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 28, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Foulard kin
 7 Chinese food additive
 10 Poker cards
 14 Stick together
 15 GI address
 16 Do a slow burn
 17 Bee colonies
 18 Wimple sporter
 19 Scrooge's nephew
 20 Forget it! (2 wds.)
 23 Primitive weapon
 26 Sturdy tree
 27 Carve a canyon
 28 Duck or hue
 29 Hosp. workers
 30 Craze
 31 Magazine execs
 32 Ruby or Sandra
 33 Green garnish
 37 Prior to
 38 Codgers' queries
 39 Mae West role
 40 New Haven student
 41 "Lonesome --"
 43 No matter which
 44 DDE's org.
 45 Chocolate-colored dog
 46 It's a real blast
 47 Clean a counter
 48 Piece of prose
 51 Compete for
 52 Fills to the gills
 53 Reviving a battery (hyph.)
 56 They often clash
 57 Turkish title
 58 Peanut
 62 Candle holder
 63 Future flower
 64 Busy-looking
 65 Very, to Yvette
 66 Take a gander
 67 Took 10
DOWN 
 1 Vaccine amts.
 2 Participate in crew
 3 Gotcha!
 4 Springlike
 5 Armadillo's protection
 6 Dry run
 7 Exaggerated fascinations
 8 Grit
 9 Temple feature
 10 Grants
 11 Antique-shop item
 12 Revise
 13 Papyrus is one
 21 Sincere
 22 With all one's heart
 23 Not gradual
 24 Pitcher -- Martinez
 25 Gauguin's prop
 29 Fix up an old house
 30 Hard to make out
 32 Composts
 33 Evening star
 34 Genuine
 35 Flee to the JP
 36 "Holy cats!"
 42 Goes by, as time
 46 Harangue
 47 Farm haulers
 48 Cockpit button
 49 Diner freebie
 50 It may be secondhand
 51 Not explicit
 52 Z's, in cartoons
 54 Keep -- on
 55 Mr. Stravinsky
 59 Cave dweller
 60 Dog days in Dijon
 61 Crayola choice
 

