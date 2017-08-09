Crossword puzzle answers: August 10, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 9, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Constant change 5 Fray 10 Ship's position 14 Bonet or Kudrow 15 Writer -- Zola 16 Stonehenge builder 17 Harbinger 18 Watch winders 19 Flexible tube 20 Make angry 22 Foreordain 24 Silent 26 Judge's garb 27 Vine crop 31 One academy 34 Discoverer's shout 35 Like tartan 37 Send, as a payment 39 Word of honor 41 Sen. Kefauver 43 Gambler's town 44 Ballerinas' attire 46 Fills a pipe 48 Pa Cartwright 49 Home furnishings 51 Remote 53 Little pieces 55 He preceded Galba 56 Muffin morsels 59 Kind of network 63 Rocker Jon Bon -- 64 "Rocky II" loser 66 Popular beverage 67 Do a laundry chore 68 Blue Grotto isle 69 Augments 70 -- shui 71 Made a choice 72 Dapper