Crossword puzzle answers: August 10, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

ACROSS

1 Constant change
 5 Fray
 10 Ship's position
 14 Bonet or Kudrow
 15 Writer -- Zola
 16 Stonehenge builder
 17 Harbinger
 18 Watch winders
 19 Flexible tube
 20 Make angry
 22 Foreordain
 24 Silent
 26 Judge's garb
 27 Vine crop
 31 One academy
 34 Discoverer's shout
 35 Like tartan
 37 Send, as a payment
 39 Word of honor
 41 Sen. Kefauver
 43 Gambler's town
 44 Ballerinas' attire
 46 Fills a pipe
 48 Pa Cartwright
 49 Home furnishings
 51 Remote
 53 Little pieces
 55 He preceded Galba
 56 Muffin morsels
 59 Kind of network
 63 Rocker Jon Bon --
 64 "Rocky II" loser
 66 Popular beverage
 67 Do a laundry chore
 68 Blue Grotto isle
 69 Augments
 70 -- shui
 71 Made a choice
 72 Dapper
 

DOWN 
1 Polar bear perch
 2 Sketch
 3 Software buyer
 4 "Kubla Khan" locale
 5 Favor
 6 Qty.
 7 Were rivals
 8 Fudd or Gantry
 9 Textbook division
 10 Results getter
 11 Trotsky's first name
 12 Ultimatum word
 13 Paris season
 21 "Forrest --"
 23 Ski lift (hyph.)
 25 Wild animal
 27 Scoter
 28 Self-mover's rental (hyph.)
 29 Terra- --
 30 Moreno and Hayworth
 32 One-celled animal (var.)
 33 Hard-hit drive
 36 Fiend
 38 Broadway award
 40 Abasing
 42 Marvelous
 45 Political slant
 47 King's address
 50 Wall finishing
 52 Jungle squawker
 54 Watchband
 56 Had on
 57 Home-products brand
 58 Fall mo.
 60 Hopped the train
 61 "Hawkeye" Pierce
 62 Persist
 63 Peter Pan rival
 65 Poet's before

 

By
Metro Games
 Published : August 10, 2017 | Updated : August 10, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
