Crossword puzzle answers: August 29, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 29, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Bachelor's last stop
 6 Walk off with
 10 Lean
 14 Watered silk
 15 Operatic prince
 16 Make over
 17 Fabric rolls
 18 Swain
 19 Romantic deity
 20 Acquired the film rights to
 22 In a dull fashion
 24 Narrow board
 25 Got a move on
 26 Said in fun
 29 Loathes
 32 Love, to Pablo
 33 Stayed
 35 Woosnam of golf
 37 Upholstery choice
 39 MIT grad
 40 Edge past
 42 Dixie st.
 43 Sees it the same way
 46 Volcano's output
 47 Blackboard needs
 49 Harder to believe
 51 Olin or Horne
 52 Leslie Caron film
 53 Professor's goal
 56 Set up
 60 Mushroom part
 61 Drift here and yon
 63 March composer
 64 In a while
 65 No future -- --
 66 Shankar's strings
 67 Hindu princess
 68 Pedro's house
 69 Debate topic
 

DOWN 
 1 Lectern
 2 Air show maneuver
 3 Go against Galahad
 4 Style
 5 Fix a boot
 6 Nepal neighbor
 7 Like some cheeses
 8 RV haven
 9 Learned
 10 Stair parts
 11 Medicinal plant
 12 Graven image
 13 Inquisitive
 21 Goose egg
 23 Cattails
 25 Be evasive
 26 Website language
 27 Novelist -- Zola
 28 Treasure hunter's aid
 29 Eats
 30 Type of pool
 31 Healing ointment
 34 Catcher under Stengel
 36 Close by
 38 Type of computer printer
 41 Where Peoria is
 44 Brand X
 45 Follow the recipe
 48 Graduates
 50 Andre of tennis
 52 Ms. Garbo
 53 Bygone tyrant
 54 Sight from Messina
 55 Inert gas
 56 Hertz competitor
 57 Slangy courage
 58 Rebekah's son
 59 Meet defiantly
 62 Off -- -- tangent

 

Metro Games
 Published : August 29, 2017 | Updated : August 29, 2017
 
