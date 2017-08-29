Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: August 30, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 30, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Sudden impact
 5 Earthen jar
 9 Sell hot tickets
 14 Pointed arch
 15 Speckled horse
 16 Ill-fated lover
 17 Cranston or Shepard
 18 Board game
 20 Famous Loch
 21 Perfect
 22 Affectation
 23 Plywood units
 25 Flamenco shout
 27 Insult, slangily
 28 Good manners
 33 Avoid
 35 Entered a 10K
 36 Sheep's cry
 37 Fellow
 38 British nobles
 39 Farm sound
 40 Charged particle
 41 Floated down the river
 42 Rumple
 43 WWII foot soldiers
 45 Caress
 46 Northern seabird
 47 Clan ID
 50 Mighty -- -- oak
 53 Inaccuracy
 56 Calcutta nanny
 58 Nabisco shortbread cookie (2 wds.)
 60 As it happens
 61 More than willing
 62 Ajar
 63 Patch locale
 64 Form a gully
 65 Celebration
 66 Realty sign
 

DOWN 
 1 Talkative Rivers
 2 Gawks at
 3 Animal tether
 4 Got edgy (2 wds.)
 5 Moons' tracks
 6 Takes on cargo
 7 Blouse trim
 8 "Lonely Boy" singer
 9 Tijuana "Mrs."
 10 Force
 11 Weapon supplies
 12 Durocher and Tolstoy
 13 Fried cornbread
 19 Mitten cousins
 24 One, in Munich
 26 Bottle cap
 28 Party centerpieces
 29 Cooled down
 30 Egret cousin
 31 Gets some sun
 32 Wild ox of Tibet
 33 Wave away
 34 Suspend
 35 Country cousin
 37 British FBI
 38 Avoided
 39 Debates better
 41 Frat letter
 42 Spoil
 44 Made a breeze
 45 Granddad, to dad
 47 Gets in shape
 48 Protein-building acid
 49 Seedless orange
 50 Away from the wind
 51 Fly upward
 52 Brand of cornstarch
 54 Overhead structure
 55 Hawser
 57 Listen
 59 Where -- you?

 

 Published : August 30, 2017 | Updated : August 30, 2017
