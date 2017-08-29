Crossword puzzle answers: August 30, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

ACROSS 1 Sudden impact 5 Earthen jar 9 Sell hot tickets 14 Pointed arch 15 Speckled horse 16 Ill-fated lover 17 Cranston or Shepard 18 Board game 20 Famous Loch 21 Perfect 22 Affectation 23 Plywood units 25 Flamenco shout 27 Insult, slangily 28 Good manners 33 Avoid 35 Entered a 10K 36 Sheep's cry 37 Fellow 38 British nobles 39 Farm sound 40 Charged particle 41 Floated down the river 42 Rumple 43 WWII foot soldiers 45 Caress 46 Northern seabird 47 Clan ID 50 Mighty -- -- oak 53 Inaccuracy 56 Calcutta nanny 58 Nabisco shortbread cookie (2 wds.) 60 As it happens 61 More than willing 62 Ajar 63 Patch locale 64 Form a gully 65 Celebration 66 Realty sign