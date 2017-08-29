Crossword puzzle answers: August 30, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 30, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Sudden impact 5 Earthen jar 9 Sell hot tickets 14 Pointed arch 15 Speckled horse 16 Ill-fated lover 17 Cranston or Shepard 18 Board game 20 Famous Loch 21 Perfect 22 Affectation 23 Plywood units 25 Flamenco shout 27 Insult, slangily 28 Good manners 33 Avoid 35 Entered a 10K 36 Sheep's cry 37 Fellow 38 British nobles 39 Farm sound 40 Charged particle 41 Floated down the river 42 Rumple 43 WWII foot soldiers 45 Caress 46 Northern seabird 47 Clan ID 50 Mighty -- -- oak 53 Inaccuracy 56 Calcutta nanny 58 Nabisco shortbread cookie (2 wds.) 60 As it happens 61 More than willing 62 Ajar 63 Patch locale 64 Form a gully 65 Celebration 66 Realty sign
DOWN 1 Talkative Rivers 2 Gawks at 3 Animal tether 4 Got edgy (2 wds.) 5 Moons' tracks 6 Takes on cargo 7 Blouse trim 8 "Lonely Boy" singer 9 Tijuana "Mrs." 10 Force 11 Weapon supplies 12 Durocher and Tolstoy 13 Fried cornbread 19 Mitten cousins 24 One, in Munich 26 Bottle cap 28 Party centerpieces 29 Cooled down 30 Egret cousin 31 Gets some sun 32 Wild ox of Tibet 33 Wave away 34 Suspend 35 Country cousin 37 British FBI 38 Avoided 39 Debates better 41 Frat letter 42 Spoil 44 Made a breeze 45 Granddad, to dad 47 Gets in shape 48 Protein-building acid 49 Seedless orange 50 Away from the wind 51 Fly upward 52 Brand of cornstarch 54 Overhead structure 55 Hawser 57 Listen 59 Where -- you?