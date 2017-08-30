Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: August 31, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.

ACROSS

1 Lake Nasser dam
 6 Rounded lump
 10 Verdi opus
 14 Spanish girl
 15 Tiny speck
 16 Tailor's need
 17 A schooner has two
 18 Most easily broken
 20 Use sparingly
 21 Winter vehicles
 23 Ms. Zellweger
 24 Soap operas
 26 Buenos --
 27 2013 McConaughey movie
 28 River horse, for short
 30 Ocean liner
 33 "P" or "Q"
 37 Large cask
 38 Gave the willies
 40 Traipse
 41 Precedence
 43 Large tanks
 44 Bearings
 45 Princess Di's niece
 47 Like a snake
 49 Most boring
 53 Tug's tow
 54 Habituate
 56 Masseuse employer
 57 Good policy for trouble
 59 Pigeons' homes
 61 Broadcast
 62 Keg-party site
 63 Be generous
 64 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. --
 65 Hot drinks
 66 Brief apology
 

DOWN 
 1 Crowning points
 2 Seal a deal
 3 More prudent
 4 Behave
 5 Bahamas resort
 6 Taunts
 7 Parliament member
 8 Singer -- Redding
 9 Dracula, at times
 10 Airplane part
 11 Papas or Cara
 12 Rx amounts
 13 Kitty starter
 19 Camera stand
 22 DA's degree
 25 Scamp
 26 Church alcove
 28 Derisive shouts
 29 Black as night
 30 Ave. crossers
 31 Tint
 32 Hotel
 33 Invent a word
 34 Ottoman official
 35 -- "King" Cole
 36 Gridiron stats
 38 Made dirty
 39 Fly, to a spider
 42 Daydream
 43 -- Kilmer of films
 45 Prickly seedcase
 46 Votes in
 47 Gilbert and Sullivan theater
 48 Mob
 49 Tunes for two
 50 Fragrant compound
 51 Asparagus bit
 52 Scrumptious
 53 Clobber
 54 About, in memos (2 wds.)
 55 Campus sports org.
 58 Rearward
 60 Spanish gold

 

By
Metro Games
 Published : August 31, 2017 | Updated : August 31, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
