Crossword puzzle answers: August 31, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on August 31, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Lake Nasser dam 6 Rounded lump 10 Verdi opus 14 Spanish girl 15 Tiny speck 16 Tailor's need 17 A schooner has two 18 Most easily broken 20 Use sparingly 21 Winter vehicles 23 Ms. Zellweger 24 Soap operas 26 Buenos -- 27 2013 McConaughey movie 28 River horse, for short 30 Ocean liner 33 "P" or "Q" 37 Large cask 38 Gave the willies 40 Traipse 41 Precedence 43 Large tanks 44 Bearings 45 Princess Di's niece 47 Like a snake 49 Most boring 53 Tug's tow 54 Habituate 56 Masseuse employer 57 Good policy for trouble 59 Pigeons' homes 61 Broadcast 62 Keg-party site 63 Be generous 64 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. -- 65 Hot drinks 66 Brief apology