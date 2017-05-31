Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
 Published : June 01, 2017 | Updated : June 01, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 1, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Shows boredom
 6 Pony Express load
 10 Dinner checks
 14 Hunter constellation
 15 Livy's year
 16 Soccer chants
 17 Silt deposit
 18 Jazzy refrain
 19 Bid adieu
 20 Buzzing about
 21 Congealing
 23 Co. honcho
 25 Deli loaf
 26 Hoarfrost
 29 Hoss' big brother
 32 Prickly pear
 37 Some
 38 1917 abdicator
 39 Cattle food
 40 Outdoes (3 wds.)
 43 Cleans the slate
 44 Full-grown acorns
 45 Chair support
 46 Fix, as a skirt
 47 -- meridiem
 48 Ming thing
 49 Night hooter
 51 Between pi and sigma
 53 Fetch
 58 Overjoy
 62 Longish skirt
 63 Prefix for while
 64 Diminutive
 65 Hockey's -- Mikita
 66 Greek colonnade
 67 Not watertight
 68 Plucky
 69 Kitchen meas.
 70 Iraq neighbor
DOWN 
  1 Jedi master
 2 Warmonger of myth
 3 Droop
 4 Pay attention
 5 Pitfall, maybe
 6 Antony the Roman
 7 Indigo plant
 8 Tell
 9 High up
 10 Pith helmet
 11 Watts or Shepard
 12 Broken-off glacier
 13 Former JFK arrival
 22 Opera heros, often
 24 Desert spring
 26 Steakhouse demand
 27 Get tough
 28 Mimic in a cage
 30 Mr. Aykroyd
 31 Inert gas
 33 Gold, in Spain
 34 Abdul or Zahn
 35 Keats' saint
 36 Rock climber's foothold
 38 Aftershock
 39 Quack
 41 NNW opposite
 42 Gathered dust
 47 Sirens, often
 48 Barrage
 50 Farrow film "sister"
 52 Spikes and wedgies
 53 Ms. Moreno
 54 Red-waxed cheese
 55 Antler prong
 56 Cognac rating
 57 JFK guesses
 59 Miles away
 60 Polynesian carving
 61 Gaelic singer
 62 Dim sum additive
