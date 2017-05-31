Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 1, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Shows boredom 6 Pony Express load 10 Dinner checks 14 Hunter constellation 15 Livy's year 16 Soccer chants 17 Silt deposit 18 Jazzy refrain 19 Bid adieu 20 Buzzing about 21 Congealing 23 Co. honcho 25 Deli loaf 26 Hoarfrost 29 Hoss' big brother 32 Prickly pear 37 Some 38 1917 abdicator 39 Cattle food 40 Outdoes (3 wds.) 43 Cleans the slate 44 Full-grown acorns 45 Chair support 46 Fix, as a skirt 47 -- meridiem 48 Ming thing 49 Night hooter 51 Between pi and sigma 53 Fetch 58 Overjoy 62 Longish skirt 63 Prefix for while 64 Diminutive 65 Hockey's -- Mikita 66 Greek colonnade 67 Not watertight 68 Plucky 69 Kitchen meas. 70 Iraq neighbor
DOWN 1 Jedi master 2 Warmonger of myth 3 Droop 4 Pay attention 5 Pitfall, maybe 6 Antony the Roman 7 Indigo plant 8 Tell 9 High up 10 Pith helmet 11 Watts or Shepard 12 Broken-off glacier 13 Former JFK arrival 22 Opera heros, often 24 Desert spring 26 Steakhouse demand 27 Get tough 28 Mimic in a cage 30 Mr. Aykroyd 31 Inert gas 33 Gold, in Spain 34 Abdul or Zahn 35 Keats' saint 36 Rock climber's foothold 38 Aftershock 39 Quack 41 NNW opposite 42 Gathered dust 47 Sirens, often 48 Barrage 50 Farrow film "sister" 52 Spikes and wedgies 53 Ms. Moreno 54 Red-waxed cheese 55 Antler prong 56 Cognac rating 57 JFK guesses 59 Miles away 60 Polynesian carving 61 Gaelic singer 62 Dim sum additive