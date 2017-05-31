Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 1, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Shows boredom 6 Pony Express load 10 Dinner checks 14 Hunter constellation 15 Livy's year 16 Soccer chants 17 Silt deposit 18 Jazzy refrain 19 Bid adieu 20 Buzzing about 21 Congealing 23 Co. honcho 25 Deli loaf 26 Hoarfrost 29 Hoss' big brother 32 Prickly pear 37 Some 38 1917 abdicator 39 Cattle food 40 Outdoes (3 wds.) 43 Cleans the slate 44 Full-grown acorns 45 Chair support 46 Fix, as a skirt 47 -- meridiem 48 Ming thing 49 Night hooter 51 Between pi and sigma 53 Fetch 58 Overjoy 62 Longish skirt 63 Prefix for while 64 Diminutive 65 Hockey's -- Mikita 66 Greek colonnade 67 Not watertight 68 Plucky 69 Kitchen meas. 70 Iraq neighbor