Crossword puzzle answers: June 22, 2017

Here are the answers to today's crossword puzzle from our newspaper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : June 22, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 22, 2017.

ACROSS

1 That girl
 4 Den piece
 8 Legless animal
 12 Obtains
 13 IRS employees
 14 Toward the future
 16 Dog-food brand
 17 Sentry's command
 18 In force
 19 Boxing win
 20 Combative
 22 Computer networks
 24 Region
 25 Forum hello
 26 Experts
 28 Quiet sound
 31 Soft
 34 Dirt
 35 Breezy greeting
 36 Running wild
 37 Stoops
 38 Burden of proof
 39 Garden tools
 40 Fasten a shoe
 41 Band instrument
 42 Tennis stroke
 43 Foul
 44 Coolidge nickname
 45 Thames school
 47 Crossing a river
 51 Evening singer
 55 Library abbr.
 56 Put on a pedestal
 57 Willy or Shamu
 58 Roman's V
 59 Male vocalist
 60 Made fast
 61 Campus VIP
 62 Kitten's comments
 63 Singer -- James
 64 Seek information
DOWN 
 1 Pouting
 2 Flu shots
 3 Paul Anka's "-- Beso"
 4 Program of action
 5 Australian minerals
 6 Mountaineer's risk
 7 -- spumante
 8 Becomes unsteady
 9 Chicago airport
 10 Setting free
 11 Principal
 12 Some vampires
 15 Insect killer
 20 Flock
 21 Liverpool lockups
 23 Vats
 26 Explorer -- de Leon
 27 Take a taxi
 29 Transport by truck
 30 Flexible tube
 31 Arlene of old films
 32 Melville work
 33 Glum
 34 Zoo barker
 35 Was able
 37 Thin pancakes
 41 In the raw
 43 They're often polled
 44 Pina --
 46 Hurl
 47 Gem surface
 48 Some vines
 49 Kim of "Vertigo"
 50 Valley
 51 Columnist -- Hentoff
 52 Footnote word
 53 Short letter
 54 Pluck
 58 Vitamin monitors
 

