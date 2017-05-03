 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 4, 2017

 Published : May 04, 2017 | Updated : May 04, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 4, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Moving right --
 6 Veered
 11 Pooh's pal
 14 Safari country
 15 Leave out
 16 Ecol. bureau
 17 Dove or pigeon
 18 "Hammerin' Hank"
 19 Drill attachment
 20 Ben on "Bonanza"
 22 Singer -- Cara
 24 Volga outlet
 28 Kitchen gadget
 29 Empty out
 30 Has to have
 32 Catcalls
 33 Breezy talk
 35 Lohengrin's bride
 39 Fusses
 40 Actress -- Williams
 41 Whittier heroine
 42 Emperor before Galba
 43 Cager Shaq
 45 Polar explorer
 46 Fog or steam
 48 Claim to be true
 50 Get in the way
 53 Made a mean face
 54 Fix Venus de Milo?
 55 Thumps
 57 Percent ending
 58 Wall climbers
 60 Spring fragrance
 65 Where fishes play
 66 -- incognita
 67 Border state
 68 Biddy
 69 Ironfisted
 70 Short composition
DOWN 
 1 Dog show org.
 2 Sign before Virgo
 3 Lennon's wife
 4 PBS "Science Guy"
 5 Vampire repellent
 6 Ache
 7 Paton or Thicke
 8 Metal thread
 9 Shoguns' capital
 10 Just said no
 11 Mutiny
 12 Reckon
 13 Horse opera
 21 Squirrel hangouts
 23 Favor
 24 Castro or Guevara
 25 Battery's "+" end
 26 Bwana's track
 27 Skip (2 wds.)
 28 Secure a tent
 30 Consumer advocate
 31 New Age singer
 34 Letterman rival
 36 Tier
 37 Groundswell
 38 Tacked on
 43 Unfold, to a poet
 44 Come down to earth
 47 Ushers in
 49 Mr. Nielsen
 50 South Bend team
 51 Brawl
 52 Joyous outburst
 53 Lazy --
 55 Poop out
 56 Frau's spouse
 59 Rover's doc
 61 Carder's demands
 62 -- Cruces, N.M.
 63 Just as I thought!
 64 Flirtatious
