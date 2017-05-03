Crossword puzzle answers: May 4, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 4, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Moving right -- 6 Veered 11 Pooh's pal 14 Safari country 15 Leave out 16 Ecol. bureau 17 Dove or pigeon 18 "Hammerin' Hank" 19 Drill attachment 20 Ben on "Bonanza" 22 Singer -- Cara 24 Volga outlet 28 Kitchen gadget 29 Empty out 30 Has to have 32 Catcalls 33 Breezy talk 35 Lohengrin's bride 39 Fusses 40 Actress -- Williams 41 Whittier heroine 42 Emperor before Galba 43 Cager Shaq 45 Polar explorer 46 Fog or steam 48 Claim to be true 50 Get in the way 53 Made a mean face 54 Fix Venus de Milo? 55 Thumps 57 Percent ending 58 Wall climbers 60 Spring fragrance 65 Where fishes play 66 -- incognita 67 Border state 68 Biddy 69 Ironfisted 70 Short composition
DOWN 1 Dog show org. 2 Sign before Virgo 3 Lennon's wife 4 PBS "Science Guy" 5 Vampire repellent 6 Ache 7 Paton or Thicke 8 Metal thread 9 Shoguns' capital 10 Just said no 11 Mutiny 12 Reckon 13 Horse opera 21 Squirrel hangouts 23 Favor 24 Castro or Guevara 25 Battery's "+" end 26 Bwana's track 27 Skip (2 wds.) 28 Secure a tent 30 Consumer advocate 31 New Age singer 34 Letterman rival 36 Tier 37 Groundswell 38 Tacked on 43 Unfold, to a poet 44 Come down to earth 47 Ushers in 49 Mr. Nielsen 50 South Bend team 51 Brawl 52 Joyous outburst 53 Lazy -- 55 Poop out 56 Frau's spouse 59 Rover's doc 61 Carder's demands 62 -- Cruces, N.M. 63 Just as I thought! 64 Flirtatious