Crossword puzzle answers: May 11, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 11, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Hooded reptiles 5 Medieval holding 9 "Et tu" time 13 Flash flood 15 Archaeologist's find 16 Mr. Lugosi 17 Wash very hard 18 Roquefort hue 19 Long-haul rig 20 Kilt-wearer's no 21 Bunyan's ox 23 Like a wedding cake 25 Bona -- 26 Endorser 27 In sync 30 Flight dir. 31 Cheech's partner 32 Fetch 37 Gridiron's -- Flutie 38 Trudges along 40 Spiky flower 41 Enough! (3 wds.) 43 Teen lingo 44 Tractor-trailer 45 Nonsense 47 Compares 50 Great Lakes state 51 Unassuming 52 Course of action 53 Kiwi's extinct kin 56 Peter Gunn's girl 57 Put in the cooler 59 -- train 61 Ponce de -- 62 "Hud" Oscar-winner 63 George of "Blume in Love" 64 Former JFK arrivals 65 Like horror flicks 66 "Monster" lizard
DOWN 1 Org. 2 Pet-adoption agcy. 3 Skin an apple 4 Three before V 5 Told a white lie 6 Not in use 7 Job-ad letters 8 Orchestra members 9 "Peer Gynt" dramatist 10 Tractor pioneer 11 First name in glue 12 Recited 14 On the wane 22 Citrus cooler 24 Disney's Bob -- 25 Yeast and mold 26 Canary's dinner 27 "Back in Black" group 28 Quaker pronoun 29 Tipster 32 Go bad 33 Seal hunter's abode 34 Joie de vivre 35 Windmill blade 36 Uptight 38 Aiming 39 Wheel bolts 42 Very in Vichy 43 Open-back shoes 45 With audacity 46 Gleeful shout 47 Ore deposits 48 -- box 49 Wails 51 Gibson and Torme 52 Alligator -- (avocado) 53 Pageant figures 54 Ellipse 55 Jean Auel heroine 58 Business VIP 60 Avg. size