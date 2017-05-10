Crossword puzzle answers: May 11, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 11, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Hooded reptiles 5 Medieval holding 9 "Et tu" time 13 Flash flood 15 Archaeologist's find 16 Mr. Lugosi 17 Wash very hard 18 Roquefort hue 19 Long-haul rig 20 Kilt-wearer's no 21 Bunyan's ox 23 Like a wedding cake 25 Bona -- 26 Endorser 27 In sync 30 Flight dir. 31 Cheech's partner 32 Fetch 37 Gridiron's -- Flutie 38 Trudges along 40 Spiky flower 41 Enough! (3 wds.) 43 Teen lingo 44 Tractor-trailer 45 Nonsense 47 Compares 50 Great Lakes state 51 Unassuming 52 Course of action 53 Kiwi's extinct kin 56 Peter Gunn's girl 57 Put in the cooler 59 -- train 61 Ponce de -- 62 "Hud" Oscar-winner 63 George of "Blume in Love" 64 Former JFK arrivals 65 Like horror flicks 66 "Monster" lizard