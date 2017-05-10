 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 11, 2017

By
Metro Games
 Published : May 11, 2017 | Updated : May 11, 2017

ACROSS

1 Hooded reptiles
 5 Medieval holding
 9 "Et tu" time
 13 Flash flood
 15 Archaeologist's find
 16 Mr. Lugosi
 17 Wash very hard
 18 Roquefort hue
 19 Long-haul rig
 20 Kilt-wearer's no
 21 Bunyan's ox
 23 Like a wedding cake
 25 Bona --
 26 Endorser
 27 In sync
 30 Flight dir.
 31 Cheech's partner
 32 Fetch
 37 Gridiron's -- Flutie
 38 Trudges along
 40 Spiky flower
 41 Enough! (3 wds.)
 43 Teen lingo
 44 Tractor-trailer
 45 Nonsense
 47 Compares
 50 Great Lakes state
 51 Unassuming
 52 Course of action
 53 Kiwi's extinct kin
 56 Peter Gunn's girl
 57 Put in the cooler
 59 -- train
 61 Ponce de --
 62 "Hud" Oscar-winner
 63 George of "Blume in Love"
 64 Former JFK arrivals
 65 Like horror flicks
 66 "Monster" lizard
DOWN 
 1 Org.
 2 Pet-adoption agcy.
 3 Skin an apple
 4 Three before V
 5 Told a white lie
 6 Not in use
 7 Job-ad letters
 8 Orchestra members
 9 "Peer Gynt" dramatist
 10 Tractor pioneer
 11 First name in glue
 12 Recited
 14 On the wane
 22 Citrus cooler
 24 Disney's Bob --
 25 Yeast and mold
 26 Canary's dinner
 27 "Back in Black" group
 28 Quaker pronoun
 29 Tipster
 32 Go bad
 33 Seal hunter's abode
 34 Joie de vivre
 35 Windmill blade
 36 Uptight
 38 Aiming
 39 Wheel bolts
 42 Very in Vichy
 43 Open-back shoes
 45 With audacity
 46 Gleeful shout
 47 Ore deposits
 48 -- box
 49 Wails
 51 Gibson and Torme
 52 Alligator -- (avocado)
 53 Pageant figures
 54 Ellipse
 55 Jean Auel heroine
 58 Business VIP
 60 Avg. size
