For this festive night, nothing beats that familiar pop! fizz! clink! Unless of course, you're taking that Champagne and adding a splash of grapefruit juice and rosewater. Ringing in the new year is synonymous with a glass of bubbly, but the tradition's roots aren't as clear as that crystal Champagne flute. Dom Perignon wasn't a skilled marketer but rather a 17th century monk who worked to perfect Champagne packaging to preserve the sparkle. The beverage's favor with French King Louis XV made Champagne an easy sell to nobles, who wanted the effervescent booze for all celebrations, including New Year's Eve. 2016 was a year of surprises. Here's one more for you: the sparkling cocktail, a surprising twist on an old tradition. THE MOONWALK Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong sipped this tangy tipple when they returned to Earth. Head barman at the Savoy Hotel's American Bar Joe Gilmore shook up this drink — champagne with grapefruit, orange and rosewater — to celebrate the first Moon landing in 1969. CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL Take a cue from the silver screen with this classic drink, featured in "The Big Sleep" and "Casablanca." For a modern twist, try this with different flavors of bitters, like cranberry or lavender, which you can also make yourself.

Well, since the bottle is open already... #champagnecocktail. A photo posted by @thehumblecocktail on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

CHAMPAGNE MOJITO Impress your friends with this bright and cheery cocktail (which actually uses cava, not Champagne), but don't tell them just how easy it was. THE VERY BRIGHT & MERRY Get festive! Cranberry, rosemary and orange round out the flavor profile of this very seasonal, very pink and very pretty punch. Skip the edible glitter if you want, but why would you want to? BLACK VELVET Bring out the fruity undertones of Guinness with a generous pour of bubbles. Feel free to revive this stunning drink for St. Patrick's Day, too. GRAPEFRUIT LIME SPRITZER Serve this delightful spritzer with a citrusy ceviche appetizer or lemony dessert — or stick it in a punch bowl to swill all through the night. SORBET & CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL Yup. Ice cream (sorta) and bubbly come together in this slushy and totally decadent drink. Or take a tip from NYC bar Loopy Doopy, and pour some prosecco over a fruity popsicle.

A photo posted by @mrsmorethanamum on Nov 12, 2016 at 2:58am PST

BLACKBERRY OMBRE SPARKLER Rosemary sprigs look like Christmas trees in this red-and-white pousse-cafe. Since you're making the blackberry simple syrup at home, feel free to swap for other richly colored fruits — just be sure to adjust the sugar as necessary. COCONUT WATER CHAMPAGNE FRUIT PUNCH Start the new year off right — hangover-free — by imbibing some coconut water before the night ends. Freeze it for an ice cube that won't dilute flavor, either. GOLD ROYALE A sparkly drink this holiday deserves! Get that gilded look with a touch of Goldschlager and edible gold glitter on the rim for a drink that dazzles as much as you do. PLUM & THYME PROSECCO SMASH Get smashed — er, well, you know what we mean. If you can track down this tart stone fruit in the dead of winter, we applaud your efforts. Now chop it up and drown it in Prosecco. You deserve it! CHAMPAGNE JELLO SHOTS Not just for college students! Class up this jiggly favorite with a nice bottle of prosecco or champagne, and top with some shiny sprinkles for the ultimate crowd pleaser.

A photo posted by Katherine & Nick Turner (@tinybubbleseventdesign) on Feb 28, 2016 at 9:39am PST