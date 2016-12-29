ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 29, 2016
17 bubbly cocktails to ring in 2017

Champagne is the beverage of choice for the celebratory concoction.

For this festive night, nothing beats that familiar pop! fizz! clink! Unless of course, you're taking that Champagne and adding a splash of grapefruit juice and rosewater.

Ringing in the new year is synonymous with a glass of bubbly, but the tradition's roots aren't as clear as that crystal Champagne flute. Dom Perignon wasn't a skilled marketer but rather a 17th century monk who worked to perfect Champagne packaging to preserve the sparkle. The beverage's favor with French King Louis XV made Champagne an easy sell to nobles, who wanted the effervescent booze for all celebrations, including New Year's Eve. 

2016 was a year of surprises. Here's one more for you: the sparkling cocktail, a surprising twist on an old tradition.

THE MOONWALK

Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong sipped this tangy tipple when they returned to Earth. Head barman at the Savoy Hotel's American Bar Joe Gilmore shook up this drink — champagne with grapefruit, orange and rosewater — to celebrate the first Moon landing in 1969.

CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

Take a cue from the silver screen with this classic drink, featured in "The Big Sleep" and "Casablanca." For a modern twist, try this with different flavors of bitters, like cranberry or lavender, which you can also make yourself.

CHAMPAGNE MOJITO

Impress your friends with this bright and cheery cocktail (which actually uses cava, not Champagne), but don't tell them just how easy it was.

THE VERY BRIGHT & MERRY

Get festive! Cranberry, rosemary and orange round out the flavor profile of this very seasonal, very pink and very pretty punch. Skip the edible glitter if you want, but why would you want to?

BLACK VELVET

Bring out the fruity undertones of Guinness with a generous pour of bubbles. Feel free to revive this stunning drink for St. Patrick's Day, too.

GRAPEFRUIT LIME SPRITZER

Serve this delightful spritzer with a citrusy ceviche appetizer or lemony dessert — or stick it in a punch bowl to swill all through the night.

SORBET & CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

Yup. Ice cream (sorta) and bubbly come together in this slushy and totally decadent drink. Or take a tip from NYC bar Loopy Doopy, and pour some prosecco over a fruity popsicle.

BLACKBERRY OMBRE SPARKLER

Rosemary sprigs look like Christmas trees in this red-and-white pousse-cafe. Since you're making the blackberry simple syrup at home, feel free to swap for other richly colored fruits — just be sure to adjust the sugar as necessary.

COCONUT WATER CHAMPAGNE FRUIT PUNCH

Start the new year off right — hangover-free — by imbibing some coconut water before the night ends. Freeze it for an ice cube that won't dilute flavor, either.

GOLD ROYALE

A sparkly drink this holiday deserves! Get that gilded look with a touch of Goldschlager and edible gold glitter on the rim for a drink that dazzles as much as you do.

PLUM & THYME PROSECCO SMASH

Get smashed — er, well, you know what we mean. If you can track down this tart stone fruit in the dead of winter, we applaud your efforts. Now chop it up and drown it in Prosecco. You deserve it!

CHAMPAGNE JELLO SHOTS

Not just for college students! Class up this jiggly favorite with a nice bottle of prosecco or champagne, and top with some shiny sprinkles for the ultimate crowd pleaser.

ROYAL GIN FIZZ

Fancy up this summery gin drink with a healthy dose of bubbles. Garnish with fresh fruit, a sliver of lemon or some edible glitter.

BOURBON PUNCH

Don't be intimidated by the recipe: this punchy potation can be prepped ahead of time and serves a crowd. Ditch the ice cubes and freeze water in a bundt pan for a pretty punch bowl centerpiece that won't water down your booze.

FRESH FRUIT CHAMPAGNE COCKTAILS

Nix the store-bought juice and puree some fresh (or frozen, but seasonal is always better) fruit for an impressive mimosa that also works the next morning.

NEGRONI SBAGLIATO

Lesson time! Sbagliato is Italian for "messed up;" and that's what this nice little nip is: a Negroni minus gin plus sparkling wine. Now that's a happy mistake.

THE LAST COCKTAIL

Send off 2016 with this fruity, fizzy drink and an equally charming toast.

