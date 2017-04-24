5 Best party games for adults

We've compiled the best party games for adults to get the laugher going at your next event. IF you're looking to get to know your friends better or just let off steam, these games are what you need. From card games with loaded questions to suggestive prompts these games will have any group entertained for hours - and at a cheap cost.

1. Drunk, Stoned or Stupid - $16

This game gets real as you call out your friends with these 250 cards that prompt players to point to members of the group who are “most likely too …” With this game, the larger group the better. Get ready to burn and be burned.

2. Adult Loaded Questions - $16.97

With fun questions come ridiculous answers and nonstop laugher. In this game you try to guess which player out of your friends wrote which answer to 308 suggestive and stimulating questions. Loaded Questions is a great way to get to know a group better, get a party going and keep guests entertained. This is one you’ll want to play again.

3. 5 Second Rule (uncensored) - $19.95

You and your friends have five seconds to name three things. Seems too easy? Watch as your friends get flustered as time twists down. They only have five seconds to dig through the smutty corner of their mind and spit out asnswers to cards prompting things like: name three uses for your tongue. If you’re looking for laughs, this game is perfect.

Hedbanz - $14.49

This hilarious adult game assigns you a noun only to have you fight the clock to ask creative questions to determine if you’re a person, place or thing – everyone knows but you. Perfect for a smaller crowd, the game comes with 200 cards and 6 headbands. It’ll keep everyone laughing and guessing from start to finish.

5. Speak Out – $12.29

Speak Out will have you doubled over with laughter. This ridiculous mouthpiece game challenges you and your friends to say different phrases while wearing a mouthpiece that won’t let your mouth close. Players draw from the deck and read the phrase the best they can while your teammates guess as to what they could be trying to say. You’ve never experienced frustration like yelling “slow down, you careless clown” ten times without being able to close your mouth – but you’ve never laughed so hard either.

