What's a Super Bowl party without the stadium-shaped snack trays and plenty of dip and chips to go around?

Fast-food businesses and restaurants want to help everyone watching the big game save a little on their big grub, so here's a handy guide to what you can get on sale today:

Pizza

–Bertucci's: Spend $29.99 and get two party pizzas, 16 wings and rolls.



–Domino's Pizza: Medium two-topping pizzas are just $5.99 each when you order two or more. If you pick up, get a large three-topping 'za for $7.99. Order through Domino's Facebook Messenger bot to get additional 20 percent off.



–Little Caesars: Get a large classic pepperoni pizza for $5 when you pick up.



–Papa John's: As the official sponsor of Super Bowl 51, Papa John's is running a special through Feb. 12: Take 40 percent off all online orders with the coupon code SAVE6.



–Pizza Hut: Two large one-topping pizzas and breadsticks for $19.99



–Sam's Club: New members signing up can get a $25 gift card, a free 16-inch pizza, and a free box of cookies. Sign up here for the deal.

Chicken

Not feeling 'za? You're not alone. The National Chicken Council has estimated that Americans will eat 1.33 billion wings during Super Bowl LI weekend alone. The combined weight of those saucy snacks – 166.25 million pounds – is heavier than the combined weight of all 32 NFL teams.

Eat up!

–Domino's Pizza: 8-piece boneless or specialty wings for $5.99 each when you get two or more orders.

–KFC: For $10, get 12 hot wings, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets or nine extra-crispy tenders.

–Little Caesars: Get an 8-piece order of roasted, barbecue, Buffalo or garlic parm wings for $5.

–McDonald's: Get a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets delivered for $7.99 through the UberEATS app on Sunday.

–Popeyes: Get six Cajun wings and buttermilk dressing for $3.99.

–Wing Zone: Get 10 free boneless wings when you order online and use coupon code 1014.

–Wing Stop: For $20, get 25 boneless wings in up to three flavors, two dips and two drinks.

–Wing Street: Get a 48 bone-in wings for $34.

Other

–TGI Fridays: Tweet a football emoji to @TGIFridays for a 1 cent appetizer from the restaurant chain.

–Denny's: Don't forget about breakfast tomorrow: Use this online coupon, good through Feb. 6, for $5 off a $20 check.